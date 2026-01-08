Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
08.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On December 31, 2025, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 17,782 Wavestone shares.
  • €717,758.02 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 15,927 Wavestone shares.
  • €805,213.31 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares.
  • €88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the second half of 2025:

SharesTrade capitalTransactions
Purchases32 872 €1,743,056.15578
Sales31 017 €1,655,600.85527

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2025

PURCHASES SALES
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros Number of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
TOTAL57832,8721,743,056.15 TOTAL52731,0171,655,600.85
07/01/2025630017,634.99 07/01/202531508,870
07/02/2025742424,441.18 07/02/2025432018,704
07/04/202521609,376 07/03/2025324014,119.99
07/07/2025630017,505 07/04/20251804,728
07/08/20251502,875 07/08/2025630017,510.01
07/09/202521005,860 07/09/2025628016,532.99
07/10/2025525014,700 07/10/202521005,935
07/11/202531508,695.01 07/11/20251502,935
07/14/2025525014,435 07/15/20251502,895
07/15/2025425014,345 07/16/2025525014,405
07/16/20252754,275 07/17/202541518,868.7
07/17/2025420011,640 07/18/2025525014,870
07/18/202521005,860 07/21/202531509,125
07/21/2025630018,105 07/22/20251503 ,010
07/22/2025735020,725.01 07/23/2025417310,226.2
07/23/202531106,477 07/24/2025735921,408.71
07/24/202521005,880 07/25/202531609,806
07/25/2025525015,195 07/28/2025220012,500
07/29/2025131,30075,160.02 07/30/2025326115,134.11
07/31/2025219811,375.2 07/31/2025880046,680
08/01/2025131,30074,589.97 08/01/2025220011,620
08/04/2025990050,310 08/04/2025875742,653.39
08/06/2025990051,390 08/05/2025101 00056,750
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
08/08/2025320111,607.51 08/06/2025660034,540.02
08/11/2025660034,710 08/07/2025131,30074,849.97
08/12/2025121,20068,709.96 08/08/2025433919,669.8
08/14/2025550028,600 08/11/2025764137,352.61
08/15/2025660034,050 08/12/2025220011,473.3
08/18/202531055,849.5 08/13/2025990051,570
08/19/202531216,675.8 08/15/2025220011,430
08/20/2025523512,772.51 08/19/202512112
08/22/20251502,680 08/22/2025420010,825
08/25/2025520811,281.19 08/25/2025420010,940
08/26/20251672037,225.01 08/27/2025524612,220.39
08/27/2025836017,520.01 08/28/202531507,445
08/28/20251502,470 08/29/202531507,429.99
08/29/202521004,925 09/03/202531507,150.01
09/01/202521004,880 09/04/202531507,102.5
09/02/20254200 9,585 09/05/2025526512,523
09/03/202542009,450 09/08/2025525011,797.5
09/04/202531507,030.01 09/09/2025630014,292.51
09/05/2025626512,428.5 09/10/2025525012,055
09/08/202521004,690 09/11/20251502,377.5
09/09/202542009,460 09/12/202531507,050
09/10/202552069,823.19 09/15/2025733015,533.5
09/11/202541607,554 09/16/202542009,525
09/12/202521004,670 09/17/202531085,099.2
09/15/2025525011,670 09/18/2025630014,360.01
09/16/202541708,037.01 09/19/202521004,800
09/17/202541828,531.2 09/22/202531507,122.5
09/18/202521004,760 09/23/2025732916,001.7
09/19/2025525011,895 09/24/2025839719,885.61
09/22/202521004,710 09/25/20251149.75
09/24/2025840019,880 09/26/202514194.8
09/25/2025625112,269.76 09/29/2025735016,714.99
09/26/2025630014,355 09/30/202531507,275
09/29/202521004,730 10/01/2025624411,815.6
09/30/202521004,810 10/02/2025630014,685
10/01/202541607,690 10/03/202521004,910
10/02/2025732315,709.36 10/06/202542009,530
10/03/2025630014,525.01 10/07/20251803,836
10/06/2025525011,815 10/08/2025324011,496
10/07/202531677,931.8 10/09/2025432015,252
10/08/202521607,552 10/10/20252522,440.2
10/09/2025643920,738.84 10/13/2025731614,850.61
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
10/10/202542009,287.5 10/14/20251502,350
10/14/2025525011,680 10/15/2025735016,560.01
10/15/202542009,365 10/16/202542009,635
10/16/202541537,343.4 10/17/2025630014,405.01
10/17/2025525011,905 10/20/202542009,730
10/20/2025630014,409.99 10/21/2025525012,237.5
10/21/20251502,425 10/22/202531507,460
10/22/20251298.2 10/23/2025540020,304
10/24/20251502,530 10/24/20251502,550
10/27/2025422011,079 10/27/202521005,090
10/28/2025630014,934.99 10/28/20251150.4
10/29/2025642020,790 10/29/2025642021,000
10/30/2025324011,760 10/30/2025648023,760
10/31/2025943721,778.86 10/31/2025211,19060,015.03
11/03/2025840020,500 11/03/2025735018,165
11/04/2025420010,200 11/04/2025320010,290
11/05/2025735017,620.02 11/05/202531306,594
11/06/2025735017,314.99 11/06/202531346,690.2
11/07/2025525012,195 11/07/202531507,395
11/10/20252713,503.2 11/10/2025735017,414.99
11/11/202541517,571.8 11/11/2025520810,508.2
11/13/2025634217,540.19 11/12/2025525012,750
11/14/20251571235,686.37 11/13/2025630015,465
11/17/20251471034,984.97 11/14/2025530015,080.01
11/18/2025626012,501.01 11/17/20251502,510
11/19/202521607,696 11/18/20251502,405
11/20/2025525011,985 11/19/2025322110,736.8
11/21/2025757327,168.85 11/20/202531085,216.4
11/24/20251502,420 11/21/20251803,860
11/25/202552019,718.75 11/24/2025525012,155
11/26/20251502,415 11/25/2025625112,213.76
11/27/20251301,464 11/26/202531014,918.55
11/28/2025521810,825.6 11/27/202531507,380
12/01/2025735017,257.49 11/28/2025420010,035
12/02/2025945022,194.99 12/01/202542009,950
12/04/2025533019,028.99 12/02/20251261,284.4
12/05/2025840022,645 12/03/2025241,30069,365.01
12/08/2025420011,205 12/04/20251365038,014.99
12/09/2025626515,015.51 12/05/2025523113,225.6
12/10/2025840022,715 12/08/2025525014,110
12/15/20251578044,847.04 12/09/20251050028,590
12/16/2025730116,947.2 12/10/202541528,673
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesTrade capital in euros
12/17/2025420011,155 12/11/2025420011,465
12/18/2025420011,095 12/12/2025521912,688.4
12/19/2025635019,180 12/15/202531186,832
12/22/2025630016,350 12/16/20251157.2
12/23/202551528,359.19 12/17/20251502,795
12/24/20251154.5 12/18/20251502,810
12/29/202531156,333.6 12/19/20251502,755
12/30/2025550027,750 12/22/2025420011,035
12/31/202521287,118.4 12/23/202521005,520
12/24/202541518,319.71
12/29/2025770038,790.01
12/30/2025550027,930
12/31/202511005,590

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZ1qYJqcapuWmHJwY5Ztl5RknJpjl2mbbWXJlWGZY53IaHGWyJmXZ8aXZnJmnW1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95881-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_070126-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
