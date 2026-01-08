WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On December 31, 2025, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

17,782 Wavestone shares.

€717,758.02 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

15,927 Wavestone shares.

€805,213.31 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares.

€88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the second half of 2025:

Shares Trade capital Transactions Purchases 32 872 €1,743,056.15 578 Sales 31 017 €1,655,600.85 527

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2025

PURCHASES SALES Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros TOTAL 578 32,872 1,743,056.15 TOTAL 527 31,017 1,655,600.85 07/01/2025 6 300 17,634.99 07/01/2025 3 150 8,870 07/02/2025 7 424 24,441.18 07/02/2025 4 320 18,704 07/04/2025 2 160 9,376 07/03/2025 3 240 14,119.99 07/07/2025 6 300 17,505 07/04/2025 1 80 4,728 07/08/2025 1 50 2,875 07/08/2025 6 300 17,510.01 07/09/2025 2 100 5,860 07/09/2025 6 280 16,532.99 07/10/2025 5 250 14,700 07/10/2025 2 100 5,935 07/11/2025 3 150 8,695.01 07/11/2025 1 50 2,935 07/14/2025 5 250 14,435 07/15/2025 1 50 2,895 07/15/2025 4 250 14,345 07/16/2025 5 250 14,405 07/16/2025 2 75 4,275 07/17/2025 4 151 8,868.7 07/17/2025 4 200 11,640 07/18/2025 5 250 14,870 07/18/2025 2 100 5,860 07/21/2025 3 150 9,125 07/21/2025 6 300 18,105 07/22/2025 1 50 3 ,010 07/22/2025 7 350 20,725.01 07/23/2025 4 173 10,226.2 07/23/2025 3 110 6,477 07/24/2025 7 359 21,408.71 07/24/2025 2 100 5,880 07/25/2025 3 160 9,806 07/25/2025 5 250 15,195 07/28/2025 2 200 12,500 07/29/2025 13 1,300 75,160.02 07/30/2025 3 261 15,134.11 07/31/2025 2 198 11,375.2 07/31/2025 8 800 46,680 08/01/2025 13 1,300 74,589.97 08/01/2025 2 200 11,620 08/04/2025 9 900 50,310 08/04/2025 8 757 42,653.39 08/06/2025 9 900 51,390 08/05/2025 10 1 000 56,750 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 08/08/2025 3 201 11,607.51 08/06/2025 6 600 34,540.02 08/11/2025 6 600 34,710 08/07/2025 13 1,300 74,849.97 08/12/2025 12 1,200 68,709.96 08/08/2025 4 339 19,669.8 08/14/2025 5 500 28,600 08/11/2025 7 641 37,352.61 08/15/2025 6 600 34,050 08/12/2025 2 200 11,473.3 08/18/2025 3 105 5,849.5 08/13/2025 9 900 51,570 08/19/2025 3 121 6,675.8 08/15/2025 2 200 11,430 08/20/2025 5 235 12,772.51 08/19/2025 1 2 112 08/22/2025 1 50 2,680 08/22/2025 4 200 10,825 08/25/2025 5 208 11,281.19 08/25/2025 4 200 10,940 08/26/2025 16 720 37,225.01 08/27/2025 5 246 12,220.39 08/27/2025 8 360 17,520.01 08/28/2025 3 150 7,445 08/28/2025 1 50 2,470 08/29/2025 3 150 7,429.99 08/29/2025 2 100 4,925 09/03/2025 3 150 7,150.01 09/01/2025 2 100 4,880 09/04/2025 3 150 7,102.5 09/02/2025 4 200 9,585 09/05/2025 5 265 12,523 09/03/2025 4 200 9,450 09/08/2025 5 250 11,797.5 09/04/2025 3 150 7,030.01 09/09/2025 6 300 14,292.51 09/05/2025 6 265 12,428.5 09/10/2025 5 250 12,055 09/08/2025 2 100 4,690 09/11/2025 1 50 2,377.5 09/09/2025 4 200 9,460 09/12/2025 3 150 7,050 09/10/2025 5 206 9,823.19 09/15/2025 7 330 15,533.5 09/11/2025 4 160 7,554 09/16/2025 4 200 9,525 09/12/2025 2 100 4,670 09/17/2025 3 108 5,099.2 09/15/2025 5 250 11,670 09/18/2025 6 300 14,360.01 09/16/2025 4 170 8,037.01 09/19/2025 2 100 4,800 09/17/2025 4 182 8,531.2 09/22/2025 3 150 7,122.5 09/18/2025 2 100 4,760 09/23/2025 7 329 16,001.7 09/19/2025 5 250 11,895 09/24/2025 8 397 19,885.61 09/22/2025 2 100 4,710 09/25/2025 1 1 49.75 09/24/2025 8 400 19,880 09/26/2025 1 4 194.8 09/25/2025 6 251 12,269.76 09/29/2025 7 350 16,714.99 09/26/2025 6 300 14,355 09/30/2025 3 150 7,275 09/29/2025 2 100 4,730 10/01/2025 6 244 11,815.6 09/30/2025 2 100 4,810 10/02/2025 6 300 14,685 10/01/2025 4 160 7,690 10/03/2025 2 100 4,910 10/02/2025 7 323 15,709.36 10/06/2025 4 200 9,530 10/03/2025 6 300 14,525.01 10/07/2025 1 80 3,836 10/06/2025 5 250 11,815 10/08/2025 3 240 11,496 10/07/2025 3 167 7,931.8 10/09/2025 4 320 15,252 10/08/2025 2 160 7,552 10/10/2025 2 52 2,440.2 10/09/2025 6 439 20,738.84 10/13/2025 7 316 14,850.61 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 10/10/2025 4 200 9,287.5 10/14/2025 1 50 2,350 10/14/2025 5 250 11,680 10/15/2025 7 350 16,560.01 10/15/2025 4 200 9,365 10/16/2025 4 200 9,635 10/16/2025 4 153 7,343.4 10/17/2025 6 300 14,405.01 10/17/2025 5 250 11,905 10/20/2025 4 200 9,730 10/20/2025 6 300 14,409.99 10/21/2025 5 250 12,237.5 10/21/2025 1 50 2,425 10/22/2025 3 150 7,460 10/22/2025 1 2 98.2 10/23/2025 5 400 20,304 10/24/2025 1 50 2,530 10/24/2025 1 50 2,550 10/27/2025 4 220 11,079 10/27/2025 2 100 5,090 10/28/2025 6 300 14,934.99 10/28/2025 1 1 50.4 10/29/2025 6 420 20,790 10/29/2025 6 420 21,000 10/30/2025 3 240 11,760 10/30/2025 6 480 23,760 10/31/2025 9 437 21,778.86 10/31/2025 21 1,190 60,015.03 11/03/2025 8 400 20,500 11/03/2025 7 350 18,165 11/04/2025 4 200 10,200 11/04/2025 3 200 10,290 11/05/2025 7 350 17,620.02 11/05/2025 3 130 6,594 11/06/2025 7 350 17,314.99 11/06/2025 3 134 6,690.2 11/07/2025 5 250 12,195 11/07/2025 3 150 7,395 11/10/2025 2 71 3,503.2 11/10/2025 7 350 17,414.99 11/11/2025 4 151 7,571.8 11/11/2025 5 208 10,508.2 11/13/2025 6 342 17,540.19 11/12/2025 5 250 12,750 11/14/2025 15 712 35,686.37 11/13/2025 6 300 15,465 11/17/2025 14 710 34,984.97 11/14/2025 5 300 15,080.01 11/18/2025 6 260 12,501.01 11/17/2025 1 50 2,510 11/19/2025 2 160 7,696 11/18/2025 1 50 2,405 11/20/2025 5 250 11,985 11/19/2025 3 221 10,736.8 11/21/2025 7 573 27,168.85 11/20/2025 3 108 5,216.4 11/24/2025 1 50 2,420 11/21/2025 1 80 3,860 11/25/2025 5 201 9,718.75 11/24/2025 5 250 12,155 11/26/2025 1 50 2,415 11/25/2025 6 251 12,213.76 11/27/2025 1 30 1,464 11/26/2025 3 101 4,918.55 11/28/2025 5 218 10,825.6 11/27/2025 3 150 7,380 12/01/2025 7 350 17,257.49 11/28/2025 4 200 10,035 12/02/2025 9 450 22,194.99 12/01/2025 4 200 9,950 12/04/2025 5 330 19,028.99 12/02/2025 1 26 1,284.4 12/05/2025 8 400 22,645 12/03/2025 24 1,300 69,365.01 12/08/2025 4 200 11,205 12/04/2025 13 650 38,014.99 12/09/2025 6 265 15,015.51 12/05/2025 5 231 13,225.6 12/10/2025 8 400 22,715 12/08/2025 5 250 14,110 12/15/2025 15 780 44,847.04 12/09/2025 10 500 28,590 12/16/2025 7 301 16,947.2 12/10/2025 4 152 8,673 PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros 12/17/2025 4 200 11,155 12/11/2025 4 200 11,465 12/18/2025 4 200 11,095 12/12/2025 5 219 12,688.4 12/19/2025 6 350 19,180 12/15/2025 3 118 6,832 12/22/2025 6 300 16,350 12/16/2025 1 1 57.2 12/23/2025 5 152 8,359.19 12/17/2025 1 50 2,795 12/24/2025 1 1 54.5 12/18/2025 1 50 2,810 12/29/2025 3 115 6,333.6 12/19/2025 1 50 2,755 12/30/2025 5 500 27,750 12/22/2025 4 200 11,035 12/31/2025 2 128 7,118.4 12/23/2025 2 100 5,520 12/24/2025 4 151 8,319.71 12/29/2025 7 700 38,790.01 12/30/2025 5 500 27,930 12/31/2025 1 100 5,590

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZ1qYJqcapuWmHJwY5Ztl5RknJpjl2mbbWXJlWGZY53IaHGWyJmXZ8aXZnJmnW1n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95881-wavestone_cp-bilan-annuel-contrat-liquidite_070126-en.pdf