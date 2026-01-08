WAVESTONE: Liquidity contract yearly report

On December 31, 2025, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 17,782 Wavestone shares.
- €717,758.02 in cash.
At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 15,927 Wavestone shares.
- €805,213.31 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares.
- €88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the second half of 2025:
|Shares
|Trade capital
|Transactions
|Purchases
|32 872
|€1,743,056.15
|578
|Sales
|31 017
|€1,655,600.85
|527
About Wavestone
Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.
Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work
Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2025
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|TOTAL
|578
|32,872
|1,743,056.15
|TOTAL
|527
|31,017
|1,655,600.85
|07/01/2025
|6
|300
|17,634.99
|07/01/2025
|3
|150
|8,870
|07/02/2025
|7
|424
|24,441.18
|07/02/2025
|4
|320
|18,704
|07/04/2025
|2
|160
|9,376
|07/03/2025
|3
|240
|14,119.99
|07/07/2025
|6
|300
|17,505
|07/04/2025
|1
|80
|4,728
|07/08/2025
|1
|50
|2,875
|07/08/2025
|6
|300
|17,510.01
|07/09/2025
|2
|100
|5,860
|07/09/2025
|6
|280
|16,532.99
|07/10/2025
|5
|250
|14,700
|07/10/2025
|2
|100
|5,935
|07/11/2025
|3
|150
|8,695.01
|07/11/2025
|1
|50
|2,935
|07/14/2025
|5
|250
|14,435
|07/15/2025
|1
|50
|2,895
|07/15/2025
|4
|250
|14,345
|07/16/2025
|5
|250
|14,405
|07/16/2025
|2
|75
|4,275
|07/17/2025
|4
|151
|8,868.7
|07/17/2025
|4
|200
|11,640
|07/18/2025
|5
|250
|14,870
|07/18/2025
|2
|100
|5,860
|07/21/2025
|3
|150
|9,125
|07/21/2025
|6
|300
|18,105
|07/22/2025
|1
|50
|3 ,010
|07/22/2025
|7
|350
|20,725.01
|07/23/2025
|4
|173
|10,226.2
|07/23/2025
|3
|110
|6,477
|07/24/2025
|7
|359
|21,408.71
|07/24/2025
|2
|100
|5,880
|07/25/2025
|3
|160
|9,806
|07/25/2025
|5
|250
|15,195
|07/28/2025
|2
|200
|12,500
|07/29/2025
|13
|1,300
|75,160.02
|07/30/2025
|3
|261
|15,134.11
|07/31/2025
|2
|198
|11,375.2
|07/31/2025
|8
|800
|46,680
|08/01/2025
|13
|1,300
|74,589.97
|08/01/2025
|2
|200
|11,620
|08/04/2025
|9
|900
|50,310
|08/04/2025
|8
|757
|42,653.39
|08/06/2025
|9
|900
|51,390
|08/05/2025
|10
|1 000
|56,750
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|08/08/2025
|3
|201
|11,607.51
|08/06/2025
|6
|600
|34,540.02
|08/11/2025
|6
|600
|34,710
|08/07/2025
|13
|1,300
|74,849.97
|08/12/2025
|12
|1,200
|68,709.96
|08/08/2025
|4
|339
|19,669.8
|08/14/2025
|5
|500
|28,600
|08/11/2025
|7
|641
|37,352.61
|08/15/2025
|6
|600
|34,050
|08/12/2025
|2
|200
|11,473.3
|08/18/2025
|3
|105
|5,849.5
|08/13/2025
|9
|900
|51,570
|08/19/2025
|3
|121
|6,675.8
|08/15/2025
|2
|200
|11,430
|08/20/2025
|5
|235
|12,772.51
|08/19/2025
|1
|2
|112
|08/22/2025
|1
|50
|2,680
|08/22/2025
|4
|200
|10,825
|08/25/2025
|5
|208
|11,281.19
|08/25/2025
|4
|200
|10,940
|08/26/2025
|16
|720
|37,225.01
|08/27/2025
|5
|246
|12,220.39
|08/27/2025
|8
|360
|17,520.01
|08/28/2025
|3
|150
|7,445
|08/28/2025
|1
|50
|2,470
|08/29/2025
|3
|150
|7,429.99
|08/29/2025
|2
|100
|4,925
|09/03/2025
|3
|150
|7,150.01
|09/01/2025
|2
|100
|4,880
|09/04/2025
|3
|150
|7,102.5
|09/02/2025
|4
|200
|9,585
|09/05/2025
|5
|265
|12,523
|09/03/2025
|4
|200
|9,450
|09/08/2025
|5
|250
|11,797.5
|09/04/2025
|3
|150
|7,030.01
|09/09/2025
|6
|300
|14,292.51
|09/05/2025
|6
|265
|12,428.5
|09/10/2025
|5
|250
|12,055
|09/08/2025
|2
|100
|4,690
|09/11/2025
|1
|50
|2,377.5
|09/09/2025
|4
|200
|9,460
|09/12/2025
|3
|150
|7,050
|09/10/2025
|5
|206
|9,823.19
|09/15/2025
|7
|330
|15,533.5
|09/11/2025
|4
|160
|7,554
|09/16/2025
|4
|200
|9,525
|09/12/2025
|2
|100
|4,670
|09/17/2025
|3
|108
|5,099.2
|09/15/2025
|5
|250
|11,670
|09/18/2025
|6
|300
|14,360.01
|09/16/2025
|4
|170
|8,037.01
|09/19/2025
|2
|100
|4,800
|09/17/2025
|4
|182
|8,531.2
|09/22/2025
|3
|150
|7,122.5
|09/18/2025
|2
|100
|4,760
|09/23/2025
|7
|329
|16,001.7
|09/19/2025
|5
|250
|11,895
|09/24/2025
|8
|397
|19,885.61
|09/22/2025
|2
|100
|4,710
|09/25/2025
|1
|1
|49.75
|09/24/2025
|8
|400
|19,880
|09/26/2025
|1
|4
|194.8
|09/25/2025
|6
|251
|12,269.76
|09/29/2025
|7
|350
|16,714.99
|09/26/2025
|6
|300
|14,355
|09/30/2025
|3
|150
|7,275
|09/29/2025
|2
|100
|4,730
|10/01/2025
|6
|244
|11,815.6
|09/30/2025
|2
|100
|4,810
|10/02/2025
|6
|300
|14,685
|10/01/2025
|4
|160
|7,690
|10/03/2025
|2
|100
|4,910
|10/02/2025
|7
|323
|15,709.36
|10/06/2025
|4
|200
|9,530
|10/03/2025
|6
|300
|14,525.01
|10/07/2025
|1
|80
|3,836
|10/06/2025
|5
|250
|11,815
|10/08/2025
|3
|240
|11,496
|10/07/2025
|3
|167
|7,931.8
|10/09/2025
|4
|320
|15,252
|10/08/2025
|2
|160
|7,552
|10/10/2025
|2
|52
|2,440.2
|10/09/2025
|6
|439
|20,738.84
|10/13/2025
|7
|316
|14,850.61
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|10/10/2025
|4
|200
|9,287.5
|10/14/2025
|1
|50
|2,350
|10/14/2025
|5
|250
|11,680
|10/15/2025
|7
|350
|16,560.01
|10/15/2025
|4
|200
|9,365
|10/16/2025
|4
|200
|9,635
|10/16/2025
|4
|153
|7,343.4
|10/17/2025
|6
|300
|14,405.01
|10/17/2025
|5
|250
|11,905
|10/20/2025
|4
|200
|9,730
|10/20/2025
|6
|300
|14,409.99
|10/21/2025
|5
|250
|12,237.5
|10/21/2025
|1
|50
|2,425
|10/22/2025
|3
|150
|7,460
|10/22/2025
|1
|2
|98.2
|10/23/2025
|5
|400
|20,304
|10/24/2025
|1
|50
|2,530
|10/24/2025
|1
|50
|2,550
|10/27/2025
|4
|220
|11,079
|10/27/2025
|2
|100
|5,090
|10/28/2025
|6
|300
|14,934.99
|10/28/2025
|1
|1
|50.4
|10/29/2025
|6
|420
|20,790
|10/29/2025
|6
|420
|21,000
|10/30/2025
|3
|240
|11,760
|10/30/2025
|6
|480
|23,760
|10/31/2025
|9
|437
|21,778.86
|10/31/2025
|21
|1,190
|60,015.03
|11/03/2025
|8
|400
|20,500
|11/03/2025
|7
|350
|18,165
|11/04/2025
|4
|200
|10,200
|11/04/2025
|3
|200
|10,290
|11/05/2025
|7
|350
|17,620.02
|11/05/2025
|3
|130
|6,594
|11/06/2025
|7
|350
|17,314.99
|11/06/2025
|3
|134
|6,690.2
|11/07/2025
|5
|250
|12,195
|11/07/2025
|3
|150
|7,395
|11/10/2025
|2
|71
|3,503.2
|11/10/2025
|7
|350
|17,414.99
|11/11/2025
|4
|151
|7,571.8
|11/11/2025
|5
|208
|10,508.2
|11/13/2025
|6
|342
|17,540.19
|11/12/2025
|5
|250
|12,750
|11/14/2025
|15
|712
|35,686.37
|11/13/2025
|6
|300
|15,465
|11/17/2025
|14
|710
|34,984.97
|11/14/2025
|5
|300
|15,080.01
|11/18/2025
|6
|260
|12,501.01
|11/17/2025
|1
|50
|2,510
|11/19/2025
|2
|160
|7,696
|11/18/2025
|1
|50
|2,405
|11/20/2025
|5
|250
|11,985
|11/19/2025
|3
|221
|10,736.8
|11/21/2025
|7
|573
|27,168.85
|11/20/2025
|3
|108
|5,216.4
|11/24/2025
|1
|50
|2,420
|11/21/2025
|1
|80
|3,860
|11/25/2025
|5
|201
|9,718.75
|11/24/2025
|5
|250
|12,155
|11/26/2025
|1
|50
|2,415
|11/25/2025
|6
|251
|12,213.76
|11/27/2025
|1
|30
|1,464
|11/26/2025
|3
|101
|4,918.55
|11/28/2025
|5
|218
|10,825.6
|11/27/2025
|3
|150
|7,380
|12/01/2025
|7
|350
|17,257.49
|11/28/2025
|4
|200
|10,035
|12/02/2025
|9
|450
|22,194.99
|12/01/2025
|4
|200
|9,950
|12/04/2025
|5
|330
|19,028.99
|12/02/2025
|1
|26
|1,284.4
|12/05/2025
|8
|400
|22,645
|12/03/2025
|24
|1,300
|69,365.01
|12/08/2025
|4
|200
|11,205
|12/04/2025
|13
|650
|38,014.99
|12/09/2025
|6
|265
|15,015.51
|12/05/2025
|5
|231
|13,225.6
|12/10/2025
|8
|400
|22,715
|12/08/2025
|5
|250
|14,110
|12/15/2025
|15
|780
|44,847.04
|12/09/2025
|10
|500
|28,590
|12/16/2025
|7
|301
|16,947.2
|12/10/2025
|4
|152
|8,673
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|12/17/2025
|4
|200
|11,155
|12/11/2025
|4
|200
|11,465
|12/18/2025
|4
|200
|11,095
|12/12/2025
|5
|219
|12,688.4
|12/19/2025
|6
|350
|19,180
|12/15/2025
|3
|118
|6,832
|12/22/2025
|6
|300
|16,350
|12/16/2025
|1
|1
|57.2
|12/23/2025
|5
|152
|8,359.19
|12/17/2025
|1
|50
|2,795
|12/24/2025
|1
|1
|54.5
|12/18/2025
|1
|50
|2,810
|12/29/2025
|3
|115
|6,333.6
|12/19/2025
|1
|50
|2,755
|12/30/2025
|5
|500
|27,750
|12/22/2025
|4
|200
|11,035
|12/31/2025
|2
|128
|7,118.4
|12/23/2025
|2
|100
|5,520
|12/24/2025
|4
|151
|8,319.71
|12/29/2025
|7
|700
|38,790.01
|12/30/2025
|5
|500
|27,930
|12/31/2025
|1
|100
|5,590
[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)
