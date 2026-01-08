Anzeige
08.01.2026 18:14 Uhr
Pimax Next-Gen Micro-OLED VR Headsets Debut on the World Stage at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Pimax debuted its next generation of PCVR headsets to the public, demoing the final production model of the Crystal Super Micro-OLED, alongside the Dream Air and Dream Air SE. These three headsets mark Pimax's latest advancement in micro-OLED displays and pancake optics, reinforcing the company's leadership in ultra-high resolution and ultra-wide field-of-view VR.

Pimax CES2026

CES 2026 also marks a major milestone for Pimax: the company's 11th year since founding and its 8th appearance at CES. Throughout the event, attendees are invited to experience hands-on demonstrations that combine next-gen headset technology with racing and flight simulation motion rigs, and immersive VR systems. Partner integrations on the show floor include DOF Reality, Trak Racer, Virtuix, FXG, and EOZ VR, with additional partners featured throughout the four-day event.

The Dream Air took center stage, securing TechRadar Pro's CES 2026 Picks Award, and also garnered significant attention from world-renowned media and creators such as Linus Sebastian (Linus Tech Tips), HardwareZone, Gizmodo, MoguraVR, Thrillseeker, The Virtual Reality Show, VoodooDE, and more.

Showcasing the Future of PCVR

CES is always the kickoff of each year, and Pimax brings its latest technology every year-this year is no different. The Crystal Super Micro-OLED and Dream Air share the same optical stack, featuring 4K Sony micro-OLED panels per eye, coupled with Pimax's ConcaveView lens technology. The Dream Air SE is the more affordable version of the Dream Air, also using ConcaveView lenses. CES is the first event for worldwide audiences to provide feedback on these headsets, which so far has been unanimously positive.

A Complete Virtual Reality Ecosystem on the Show Floor

Through close collaboration with industry-leading hardware partners, Pimax is demonstrating how high-end PCVR reaches its full potential as part of a complete ecosystem. CES attendees can experience realistic motion feedback, precision control, and deeply immersive environments powered by Pimax headsets across racing, flight, and active VR setups such as treadmills.

Robin Weng, founder of Pimax, said:

"CES feels like coming home. By now, it's a tradition to kick off each year here with tech media, content creators, and enthusiasts. It gives us not only feedback on our new devices, but also validation and meaning to our work as we keep pushing forward. Together with our VR partners, we create experiences that simply aren't possible anywhere else."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857429/Pimax_CES2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pimax-next-gen-micro-oled-vr-headsets-debut-on-the-world-stage-at-ces-2026-302656242.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
