Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools.1

Tanium believes this recognition reflects the strength of its industry-leading Autonomous IT Platform which unifies IT operations and security in a single solution, driven by AI and real-time intelligence.

"Autonomous IT is redefining endpoint management which transitions manual, tool-centric approaches to AI-driven, automated operations built on trust and real-time intelligence," said Matt Quinn, chief technology officer at Tanium. "We believe the recognition by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant underscores Tanium's commitment to helping customers make their organizations unstoppable through our Autonomous IT Platform."

Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform leverages AI and real-time intelligence to help IT and security teams unify Endpoint Management, Exposure Management and Security Operations to innovate faster, strengthen resilience and drive business outcomes with confidence.

Tanium also recently unveiled new platform capabilities that expand agentic AI, broaden support for operational technology (OT) and mobile endpoints and enhance continuous security. Highlights include:

Tanium Ask Designed to handle intelligent QA, provide insights and confidently execute endpoint changes all from a simple prompt, this breakthrough agentic AI experience harnesses real-time endpoint intelligence to dramatically improve operational efficiency and threat response.

Expanded Endpoints with Tanium Endpoint Management for OT and Mobile and Tanium Connector for Microsoft Intune to address the diversity across customer devices. These capabilities expand the reach of Tanium's endpoint management for unified visibility, configuration enforcement and actionable insight across OT, mobile and Microsoft Intune-connected environments.

Tanium Jump Gate Extending Tanium's Security Operations portfolio, this capability eliminates standing access, enforces Zero Trust principles and provides real-time oversight with just-in-time and just-enough access to sensitive resources.

With the placement as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant, Tanium believes it is in the strongest position ever to transform endpoint management and accelerate the customer journey toward autonomous operations and security.

To learn more about Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform, visit: https://www.tanium.com/autonomous-it-platform and request a demo.

