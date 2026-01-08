Bruno Le Maire Joins Macro Advisory Partners as Senior Advisor

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Advisory Partners ('MAP'), a leading geopolitical and global economics advisory firm, today announced the appointment of M. Bruno Le Maire as Senior Advisor.

Macro Advisory Partners provides strategic counsel to corporations, investors and foundations navigating the intersection of geopolitics, global economics, and regulatory policy. At a time when global markets, policy and politics interact more powerfully than ever before, MAP is delighted to add M. Le Maire's outstanding counsel to its global advisory offering.

As a longstanding Minister of Economy and Finance in France, M. Bruno Le Maire is well known for having implemented, between 2017 and 2024, an economic policy in France which led to growth, job creation and a dynamic environment for investment and innovation.

With his distinguished record and deep strategic insights on the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment both in Europe and globally, M. Le Maire will provide a unique combination of strategic insight and trusted counsel, working closely with MAP's founding partner and Chief Executive Officer Nader Mousavizadeh and the wider Partner and Senior Advisor team. He will be based in Paris.

M. Le Maire said "I am delighted to join MAP and to put my political experience at the service of a leading geopolitical and global economics advisory firm, with the view to accelerate the economic development of European companies and to reinforce their presence in the world."

Nader Mousavizadeh, MAP Founding Partner and CEO, said: "I am very pleased that M. Bruno Le Maire is joining our firm. Our clients look to us for advice in navigating a global economy amid US-China competition, geopolitical volatility and transformative AI and technology. His strategic counsel, drawing on his unique background in European financial policy will enable us to match our leading geopolitical advice with economic insight of exceptional value and impact".

Macro Advisory Partners

Macro Advisory Partners provides the world's leading companies, investors and foundations with a competitive advantage in a complex world.

A volatile and fragmenting global landscape requires an integrated understanding of the political and economic drivers of change. Driven by a belief in the value of independent, long-term strategic counsel, the partners have built a firm that delivers actionable macro strategies to leading decision-makers in business, finance and the not-for-profit sector.

MAP's London, New York and Copenhagen-based team of partners, directors and associates is supported by a Global Advisory Board and a group of Senior Advisors drawn from leadership positions in the worlds of business, finance, politics, diplomacy and technology. Drawing on this unique network, the firm develops tailored and innovative macro solutions mapped to the specific exposures, risks and opportunities facing its clients. For more information, see: www.macroadvisorypartners.com

