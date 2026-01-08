Good Look USA: Good Look: A Decade Redefining On-Demand Beauty and Building Toward Unicorn Potential

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / What began as a visionary idea in Mexico has evolved into one of the most ambitious international platforms in the on-demand beauty industry. As it approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026, Good Look-the makeup and hairstyling platform founded by Fer Arriaga-is entering a decisive phase marked by accelerated global expansion, technological scaling, and growing attention from investors and high-profile clients.

From its inception, Good Look set out not only to make professional beauty services more accessible, but also to elevate and professionalize the work of makeup artists. The company developed a structure that connects talent, opportunity, and a premium experience for clients, while establishing operational standards across multiple markets.

From a Local Idea to an International Presence

In 2025, Good Look consolidated its presence in nine countries: Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, and Argentina. This footprint distinguishes Good Look as one of the few on-demand beauty platforms operating across multiple international markets, a scale that remains rare within the industry.

As the company approaches its 10th anniversary, it is preparing to launch operations in France, marking its tenth active market followed by Chile its eleventh and further strengthening its leadership in regional and global expansion.

A Global Community of Talent

A central pillar of Good Look's growth has been its professional community. By 2026, the company aims to build a network of more than 15,000 highly trained makeup artists, creating a scalable talent base that raises standards across the on-demand beauty sector. This community, supported by the company's operational infrastructure, reinforces its position as a reference for professional and technology-driven beauty services.

A Clear Vision from Day One

Since its founding, Fer Arriaga, CEO and founder of Good Look, has articulated a clear objective: to expand the brand to more than 25 countries and position it as a globally recognized leader in on-demand makeup and hairstyling services.

This strategic clarity has guided the company's growth, allowing it to scale in an organized and sustainable manner while maintaining a consistent brand identity and balancing technology, human talent, and customer experience.

The Extraordinary Shift of 2026

Good Look's 10th anniversary is expected to mark a significant turning point. In 2026, the company is preparing a transformation that includes a renewed brand identity, an advanced technological system designed for global scalability, and a reinforced operational structure to support high-demand markets.

In support of these objectives, the company has recently secured additional capital from its investor partners, strengthening its ability to execute its 2026 roadmap. This investment will accelerate international growth, expand the professional community, and scale service demand, with internal projections targeting more than 100% growth in service volume compared to 2025.

These developments aim to position Good Look not only as a service platform, but as an integrated international beauty ecosystem-designed to operate at the scale and velocity required of next-generation global technology companies. 2026 is expected to be not only a milestone year for the brand, but a defining moment in its transition from a regional success story to a globally scalable beauty technology company.

Building Toward Unicorn Potential

With operations across multiple international markets, a rapidly expanding professional network, proprietary technology under development, and a scalable on-demand model, Good Look is increasingly being viewed as a company building toward unicorn potential.

As the global beauty and personal services market continues to digitize, platforms capable of combining technology, logistics, talent management, and brand consistency at scale remain limited. Good Look's 2026 roadmap-focused on aggressive international expansion, platform optimization, and demand acceleration-places the company within a category of high-growth ventures that could reach billion-dollar valuation benchmarks in the coming years.

A Reference for Celebrities and Public Figures

Throughout 2025, Good Look strengthened its positioning as a trusted service provider for celebrities and public figures, signaling a shift toward higher-profile visibility. Industry observers note that the on-demand beauty sector continues to grow as digital platforms reshape how professional services are accessed, particularly in major urban markets.

Market trends and the company's organic growth point toward an even stronger 2026, with increasing demand from influential clients and consistent presence at high-profile events.

The Future of On-Demand Beauty

Ten years after its founding, Good Look is firmly focused on the future. With a clear expansion strategy, a growing global community of professionals, and a scalable operational model, the company is preparing to enter what it describes as the most ambitious chapter of its history.

As the on-demand beauty sector continues to evolve, Good Look's trajectory reflects a broader shift in the industry-where accessibility, professionalism, and technology converge. On-demand beauty is no longer a concept of the future; it is a present reality. And as the sector matures, companies capable of scaling talent, technology, and trust across borders-such as Good Look-are emerging as defining players in the global evolution of beauty services.

Connect with Good Look

Good Look maintains an active presence on social media to engage with its global community and share updates on services, talent, and industry trends.

