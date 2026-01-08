Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

149,688 shares

- 2,424,205.63 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,461

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,862

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 664,283 shares for 45,248,580.14

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 644,080 shares for 43,923,658.63

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

129,485 shares

- €3,723,524.57 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,410

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 6,857

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 703,398 shares for €63,984,246.63

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 709,233 shares for €64,928,815.62

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 5 461 664 283 45 248 580,14 4 862 644 080 43 923 658,63 01/07/2025 52 4 600 377 706,00 51 5 400 444 636,00 02/07/2025 13 1 800 150 120,00 39 4 800 403 920,00 03/07/2025 87 12 721 1 099 221,61 89 13 400 1 158 698,00 04/07/2025 107 11 700 980 928,00 81 8 000 672 240,00 07/07/2025 25 2 400 201 240,00 22 2 600 218 790,00 08/07/2025 43 5 600 480 256,00 84 9 000 776 070,00 09/07/2025 96 10 200 907 392,00 118 12 003 1 069 347,27 10/07/2025 57 5 800 518 346,00 69 6 297 564 211,20 11/07/2025 40 4 200 368 172,00 14/07/2025 80 8 400 717 612,00 45 6 400 547 392,00 15/07/2025 17 1 800 154 746,00 26 3 000 258 510,00 16/07/2025 120 9 800 841 624,00 63 9 200 791 200,00 17/07/2025 82 7 400 637 066,00 82 8 600 741 836,00 18/07/2025 104 5 800 502 164,00 52 5 820 504 943,20 21/07/2025 56 5 400 462 456,00 38 4 064 349 138,24 22/07/2025 80 8 400 711 312,00 64 8 200 695 114,00 23/07/2025 22 2 149 185 050,39 63 5 736 497 139,12 24/07/2025 80 11 400 1 011 636,00 77 11 400 1 014 372,00 25/07/2025 9 1 200 105 696,00 29 3 600 319 104,00 28/07/2025 102 9 800 871 416,00 88 8 944 796 194,88 29/07/2025 56 5 600 493 976,00 68 5 456 481 928,48 30/07/2025 76 5 251 454 106,48 13 800 70 160,00 31/07/2025 34 3 200 273 728,00 24 3 000 257 100,00 01/08/2025 136 15 731 1 172 746,05 04/08/2025 41 5 400 363 366,00 3 544 37 438,08 05/08/2025 34 4 800 319 104,00 53 6 656 446 151,68 06/08/2025 47 5 400 368 442,00 46 4 800 328 368,00 07/08/2025 52 5 000 343 150,00 48 6 800 469 540,00 08/08/2025 42 4 000 280 680,00 38 4 000 281 560,00 11/08/2025 37 4 200 289 632,00 17 2 400 166 176,00 12/08/2025 10 1 600 110 752,00 29 2 800 194 488,00 13/08/2025 33 3 600 249 552,00 33 3 400 236 674,00 14/08/2025 18 1 877 130 226,26 23 2 200 152 966,00 15/08/2025 61 4 200 299 838,00 18/08/2025 28 5 000 362 550,00 15 2 100 153 174,00 19/08/2025 31 5 321 390 827,45 20/08/2025 44 5 000 364 100,00 28 4 500 329 310,00 21/08/2025 34 5 500 400 015,00 10 1 993 145 469,07 22/08/2025 19 5 000 361 950,00 44 7 500 549 300,00 25/08/2025 31 3 500 252 910,00 41 3 600 260 568,00 26/08/2025 55 4 300 301 172,00 5 200 14 160,00 27/08/2025 16 2 600 179 842,00 11 1 800 124 632,00 28/08/2025 54 4 895 333 594,25 14 1 711 118 024,78 29/08/2025 19 2 705 179 774,30 4 800 53 480,00 01/09/2025 9 1 400 92 274,00 23 2 800 185 836,00 02/09/2025 33 3 200 210 048,00 3 600 39 780,00 03/09/2025 26 2 600 167 310,00 22 2 600 167 388,00 04/09/2025 29 3 000 196 440,00 47 5 400 354 780,00 05/09/2025 40 4 600 304 612,00 41 4 600 305 532,00 08/09/2025 26 3 200 208 160,00 28 3 000 195 330,00 09/09/2025 38 5 000 325 150,00 28 4 000 260 840,00 10/09/2025 53 6 197 396 298,15 31 4 500 288 945,00 11/09/2025 28 2 660 167 952,40 17 3 200 202 752,00 12/09/2025 53 5 504 348 017,92 24 4 300 272 233,00 15/09/2025 60 7 223 455 265,69 34 6 800 428 944,00 16/09/2025 36 5 000 312 100,00 34 5 000 313 200,00 17/09/2025 43 6 000 378 600,00 55 6 800 430 100,00 18/09/2025 34 5 000 322 100,00 32 5 220 336 690,00 19/09/2025 43 6 600 427 548,00 54 7 000 455 280,00 22/09/2025 24 3 600 230 652,00 23/09/2025 26 3 775 245 375,00 36 6 700 436 572,00 24/09/2025 27 3 425 219 439,75 17 2 600 167 154,00 25/09/2025 28 4 200 268 338,00 29 4 020 257 561,40 26/09/2025 41 5 000 309 300,00 24 3 500 217 280,00 29/09/2025 30 4 200 261 828,00 38 4 800 299 952,00 30/09/2025 29 5 000 313 700,00 40 5 600 351 904,00 01/10/2025 36 6 200 392 584,00 42 6 200 393 018,00 02/10/2025 32 4 800 305 376,00 45 5 200 331 136,00 03/10/2025 26 3 250 206 245,00 23 3 250 207 220,00 06/10/2025 17 2 800 176 092,00 12 1 600 101 344,00 07/10/2025 18 2 900 184 208,00 24 3 600 229 176,00 08/10/2025 34 4 500 287 010,00 31 3 907 249 696,37 09/10/2025 37 4 400 280 544,00 38 4 393 280 888,42 10/10/2025 62 8 600 548 422,00 57 7 600 485 868,00 13/10/2025 28 4 284 271 905,48 34 4 484 285 361,76 14/10/2025 62 9 516 595 606,44 54 8 000 501 040,00 15/10/2025 39 5 400 340 092,00 50 5 516 348 225,08 16/10/2025 10 1 200 74 784,00 21 3 600 227 304,00 17/10/2025 40 3 800 239 856,00 43 4 200 266 574,00 20/10/2025 30 3 400 215 424,00 5 800 50 912,00 21/10/2025 3 400 25 620,00 48 5 400 352 188,00 22/10/2025 13 2 400 160 752,00 25 2 800 188 328,00 23/10/2025 41 4 200 281 316,00 16 2 270 152 680,20 24/10/2025 31 3 876 255 699,72 28 4 500 297 540,00 27/10/2025 42 4 344 285 748,32 28 2 930 193 526,50 28/10/2025 55 8 500 549 950,00 44 7 925 513 381,50 29/10/2025 46 7 700 489 874,00 38 7 200 458 568,00 30/10/2025 34 4 700 294 737,00 15 3 300 207 471,00 31/10/2025 22 3 600 223 128,00 19 3 300 204 864,00 03/11/2025 32 4 000 245 480,00 14 2 100 129 612,00 04/11/2025 27 4 800 290 880,00 27 5 600 340 200,00 05/11/2025 15 2 400 147 984,00 49 6 900 430 905,00 06/11/2025 116 17 800 1 067 466,00 87 12 700 770 382,00 07/11/2025 49 7 000 413 350,00 28 3 600 216 360,00 10/11/2025 23 2 713 159 036,06 39 4 200 247 548,00 11/11/2025 54 6 158 362 583,04 50 7 000 413 140,00 12/11/2025 34 3 600 215 892,00 35 4 400 264 396,00 13/11/2025 47 7 000 425 180,00 54 7 800 474 786,00 14/11/2025 40 5 600 334 376,00 37 3 636 217 541,88 17/11/2025 94 9 329 542 947,80 39 6 400 373 632,00 18/11/2025 92 10 800 611 388,00 53 9 700 549 408,00 19/11/2025 10 1 600 90 080,00 45 5 700 326 439,00 20/11/2025 92 9 600 555 840,00 61 9 000 522 090,00 21/11/2025 77 8 310 485 054,70 70 10 900 639 176,00 24/11/2025 97 9 500 571 805,00 88 10 564 636 481,00 25/11/2025 51 8 600 511 528,00 51 8 600 512 130,00 26/11/2025 79 10 290 603 302,70 54 8 016 471 982,08 27/11/2025 43 6 000 346 140,00 53 8 200 475 272,00 28/11/2025 33 5 636 331 115,00 41 6 984 411 636,96 01/12/2025 76 8 764 514 359,16 56 8 200 481 832,00 02/12/2025 65 11 200 654 640,00 60 9 000 528 120,00 03/12/2025 40 5 800 331 412,00 36 5 800 332 108,00 04/12/2025 5 1 000 57 930,00 37 4 400 256 256,00 05/12/2025 32 5 225 312 820,75 43 6 800 407 864,00 08/12/2025 54 7 775 460 435,50 33 5 234 311 318,32 09/12/2025 46 6 600 384 120,00 44 7 400 431 568,00 10/12/2025 41 5 600 328 608,00 43 6 235 366 680,35 11/12/2025 49 5 751 347 130,36 12/12/2025 19 3 000 184 860,00 18 2 800 173 740,00 15/12/2025 28 4 000 245 120,00 10 1 400 86 478,00 16/12/2025 19 2 505 151 602,60 11 1 800 109 638,00 17/12/2025 28 3 195 190 933,20 17 2 400 144 768,00 18/12/2025 17 2 200 132 572,00 25 3 600 218 232,00 19/12/2025 32 3 600 217 008,00 34 4 000 242 720,00 22/12/2025 21 2 400 145 128,00 24 3 800 231 724,00 23/12/2025 27 3 000 184 230,00 16 2 600 160 602,00 24/12/2025 9 1 098 67 076,82 11 1 200 73 656,00 29/12/2025 35 4 000 246 400,00 36 4 800 296 544,00 30/12/2025 33 3 600 222 732,00 28 3 600 223 344,00 31/12/2025 27 3 102 190 152,60 20 3 200 197 664,00

Teleperformance SE (Societas Europaea). Share capital of €149 685 912,50. 301 292 702 RCS Paris.

21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France. Siret 301 292 702 00059. APE Code 7311Z.

