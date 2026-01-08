Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:
149,688 shares
- 2,424,205.63 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,461
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,862
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 664,283 shares for 45,248,580.14
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 644,080 shares for 43,923,658.63
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2025, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
129,485 shares
- €3,723,524.57 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 6,410
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 6,857
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 703,398 shares for €63,984,246.63
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 709,233 shares for €64,928,815.62
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
5 461
664 283
45 248 580,14
4 862
644 080
43 923 658,63
01/07/2025
52
4 600
377 706,00
51
5 400
444 636,00
02/07/2025
13
1 800
150 120,00
39
4 800
403 920,00
03/07/2025
87
12 721
1 099 221,61
89
13 400
1 158 698,00
04/07/2025
107
11 700
980 928,00
81
8 000
672 240,00
07/07/2025
25
2 400
201 240,00
22
2 600
218 790,00
08/07/2025
43
5 600
480 256,00
84
9 000
776 070,00
09/07/2025
96
10 200
907 392,00
118
12 003
1 069 347,27
10/07/2025
57
5 800
518 346,00
69
6 297
564 211,20
11/07/2025
40
4 200
368 172,00
14/07/2025
80
8 400
717 612,00
45
6 400
547 392,00
15/07/2025
17
1 800
154 746,00
26
3 000
258 510,00
16/07/2025
120
9 800
841 624,00
63
9 200
791 200,00
17/07/2025
82
7 400
637 066,00
82
8 600
741 836,00
18/07/2025
104
5 800
502 164,00
52
5 820
504 943,20
21/07/2025
56
5 400
462 456,00
38
4 064
349 138,24
22/07/2025
80
8 400
711 312,00
64
8 200
695 114,00
23/07/2025
22
2 149
185 050,39
63
5 736
497 139,12
24/07/2025
80
11 400
1 011 636,00
77
11 400
1 014 372,00
25/07/2025
9
1 200
105 696,00
29
3 600
319 104,00
28/07/2025
102
9 800
871 416,00
88
8 944
796 194,88
29/07/2025
56
5 600
493 976,00
68
5 456
481 928,48
30/07/2025
76
5 251
454 106,48
13
800
70 160,00
31/07/2025
34
3 200
273 728,00
24
3 000
257 100,00
01/08/2025
136
15 731
1 172 746,05
04/08/2025
41
5 400
363 366,00
3
544
37 438,08
05/08/2025
34
4 800
319 104,00
53
6 656
446 151,68
06/08/2025
47
5 400
368 442,00
46
4 800
328 368,00
07/08/2025
52
5 000
343 150,00
48
6 800
469 540,00
08/08/2025
42
4 000
280 680,00
38
4 000
281 560,00
11/08/2025
37
4 200
289 632,00
17
2 400
166 176,00
12/08/2025
10
1 600
110 752,00
29
2 800
194 488,00
13/08/2025
33
3 600
249 552,00
33
3 400
236 674,00
14/08/2025
18
1 877
130 226,26
23
2 200
152 966,00
15/08/2025
61
4 200
299 838,00
18/08/2025
28
5 000
362 550,00
15
2 100
153 174,00
19/08/2025
31
5 321
390 827,45
20/08/2025
44
5 000
364 100,00
28
4 500
329 310,00
21/08/2025
34
5 500
400 015,00
10
1 993
145 469,07
22/08/2025
19
5 000
361 950,00
44
7 500
549 300,00
25/08/2025
31
3 500
252 910,00
41
3 600
260 568,00
26/08/2025
55
4 300
301 172,00
5
200
14 160,00
27/08/2025
16
2 600
179 842,00
11
1 800
124 632,00
28/08/2025
54
4 895
333 594,25
14
1 711
118 024,78
29/08/2025
19
2 705
179 774,30
4
800
53 480,00
01/09/2025
9
1 400
92 274,00
23
2 800
185 836,00
02/09/2025
33
3 200
210 048,00
3
600
39 780,00
03/09/2025
26
2 600
167 310,00
22
2 600
167 388,00
04/09/2025
29
3 000
196 440,00
47
5 400
354 780,00
05/09/2025
40
4 600
304 612,00
41
4 600
305 532,00
08/09/2025
26
3 200
208 160,00
28
3 000
195 330,00
09/09/2025
38
5 000
325 150,00
28
4 000
260 840,00
10/09/2025
53
6 197
396 298,15
31
4 500
288 945,00
11/09/2025
28
2 660
167 952,40
17
3 200
202 752,00
12/09/2025
53
5 504
348 017,92
24
4 300
272 233,00
15/09/2025
60
7 223
455 265,69
34
6 800
428 944,00
16/09/2025
36
5 000
312 100,00
34
5 000
313 200,00
17/09/2025
43
6 000
378 600,00
55
6 800
430 100,00
18/09/2025
34
5 000
322 100,00
32
5 220
336 690,00
19/09/2025
43
6 600
427 548,00
54
7 000
455 280,00
22/09/2025
24
3 600
230 652,00
23/09/2025
26
3 775
245 375,00
36
6 700
436 572,00
24/09/2025
27
3 425
219 439,75
17
2 600
167 154,00
25/09/2025
28
4 200
268 338,00
29
4 020
257 561,40
26/09/2025
41
5 000
309 300,00
24
3 500
217 280,00
29/09/2025
30
4 200
261 828,00
38
4 800
299 952,00
30/09/2025
29
5 000
313 700,00
40
5 600
351 904,00
01/10/2025
36
6 200
392 584,00
42
6 200
393 018,00
02/10/2025
32
4 800
305 376,00
45
5 200
331 136,00
03/10/2025
26
3 250
206 245,00
23
3 250
207 220,00
06/10/2025
17
2 800
176 092,00
12
1 600
101 344,00
07/10/2025
18
2 900
184 208,00
24
3 600
229 176,00
08/10/2025
34
4 500
287 010,00
31
3 907
249 696,37
09/10/2025
37
4 400
280 544,00
38
4 393
280 888,42
10/10/2025
62
8 600
548 422,00
57
7 600
485 868,00
13/10/2025
28
4 284
271 905,48
34
4 484
285 361,76
14/10/2025
62
9 516
595 606,44
54
8 000
501 040,00
15/10/2025
39
5 400
340 092,00
50
5 516
348 225,08
16/10/2025
10
1 200
74 784,00
21
3 600
227 304,00
17/10/2025
40
3 800
239 856,00
43
4 200
266 574,00
20/10/2025
30
3 400
215 424,00
5
800
50 912,00
21/10/2025
3
400
25 620,00
48
5 400
352 188,00
22/10/2025
13
2 400
160 752,00
25
2 800
188 328,00
23/10/2025
41
4 200
281 316,00
16
2 270
152 680,20
24/10/2025
31
3 876
255 699,72
28
4 500
297 540,00
27/10/2025
42
4 344
285 748,32
28
2 930
193 526,50
28/10/2025
55
8 500
549 950,00
44
7 925
513 381,50
29/10/2025
46
7 700
489 874,00
38
7 200
458 568,00
30/10/2025
34
4 700
294 737,00
15
3 300
207 471,00
31/10/2025
22
3 600
223 128,00
19
3 300
204 864,00
03/11/2025
32
4 000
245 480,00
14
2 100
129 612,00
04/11/2025
27
4 800
290 880,00
27
5 600
340 200,00
05/11/2025
15
2 400
147 984,00
49
6 900
430 905,00
06/11/2025
116
17 800
1 067 466,00
87
12 700
770 382,00
07/11/2025
49
7 000
413 350,00
28
3 600
216 360,00
10/11/2025
23
2 713
159 036,06
39
4 200
247 548,00
11/11/2025
54
6 158
362 583,04
50
7 000
413 140,00
12/11/2025
34
3 600
215 892,00
35
4 400
264 396,00
13/11/2025
47
7 000
425 180,00
54
7 800
474 786,00
14/11/2025
40
5 600
334 376,00
37
3 636
217 541,88
17/11/2025
94
9 329
542 947,80
39
6 400
373 632,00
18/11/2025
92
10 800
611 388,00
53
9 700
549 408,00
19/11/2025
10
1 600
90 080,00
45
5 700
326 439,00
20/11/2025
92
9 600
555 840,00
61
9 000
522 090,00
21/11/2025
77
8 310
485 054,70
70
10 900
639 176,00
24/11/2025
97
9 500
571 805,00
88
10 564
636 481,00
25/11/2025
51
8 600
511 528,00
51
8 600
512 130,00
26/11/2025
79
10 290
603 302,70
54
8 016
471 982,08
27/11/2025
43
6 000
346 140,00
53
8 200
475 272,00
28/11/2025
33
5 636
331 115,00
41
6 984
411 636,96
01/12/2025
76
8 764
514 359,16
56
8 200
481 832,00
02/12/2025
65
11 200
654 640,00
60
9 000
528 120,00
03/12/2025
40
5 800
331 412,00
36
5 800
332 108,00
04/12/2025
5
1 000
57 930,00
37
4 400
256 256,00
05/12/2025
32
5 225
312 820,75
43
6 800
407 864,00
08/12/2025
54
7 775
460 435,50
33
5 234
311 318,32
09/12/2025
46
6 600
384 120,00
44
7 400
431 568,00
10/12/2025
41
5 600
328 608,00
43
6 235
366 680,35
11/12/2025
49
5 751
347 130,36
12/12/2025
19
3 000
184 860,00
18
2 800
173 740,00
15/12/2025
28
4 000
245 120,00
10
1 400
86 478,00
16/12/2025
19
2 505
151 602,60
11
1 800
109 638,00
17/12/2025
28
3 195
190 933,20
17
2 400
144 768,00
18/12/2025
17
2 200
132 572,00
25
3 600
218 232,00
19/12/2025
32
3 600
217 008,00
34
4 000
242 720,00
22/12/2025
21
2 400
145 128,00
24
3 800
231 724,00
23/12/2025
27
3 000
184 230,00
16
2 600
160 602,00
24/12/2025
9
1 098
67 076,82
11
1 200
73 656,00
29/12/2025
35
4 000
246 400,00
36
4 800
296 544,00
30/12/2025
33
3 600
222 732,00
28
3 600
223 344,00
31/12/2025
27
3 102
190 152,60
20
3 200
197 664,00
