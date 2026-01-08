Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at December 31st 2025:

0 shares

1 869 871

From 07/01/2025 to 12/31/2025, the following volumes were negotiated:

Transactions volume Shares exchanged Transaction amount in € Purchase 4,510 284,663 16,381,197.71 Sale 4,150 286,663 16,474,930.80

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30th 2025:

2 000 shares

1 776 138

