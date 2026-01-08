Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at December 31st 2025:
- 0 shares
- 1 869 871
From 07/01/2025 to 12/31/2025, the following volumes were negotiated:
Transactions volume
Shares exchanged
Transaction amount in €
Purchase
4,510
284,663
16,381,197.71
Sale
4,150
286,663
16,474,930.80
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30th 2025:
- 2 000 shares
- 1 776 138
