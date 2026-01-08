Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - KAP Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Zeeshan A. Syed as Executive Vice President and General Manager, effective today. Reporting to Jeff Ivan, President and COO, Mr. Syed joins the core executive team under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Geoff Hampson.

About the Appointment

In his new role, Mr. Syed will drive KAP Minerals' corporate development and growth strategy, with a focus on government relations, First Nations engagement, partnership development, funding and investment initiatives, joint ventures, and offtake agreements. His mandate is to accelerate KAP Minerals' market positioning within Canada's critical minerals and agribusiness sectors.

"Zeeshan's appointment represents a transformational addition to our executive leadership," said Geoff Hampson, CEO of KAP Minerals. "His extensive experience in critical minerals, government relations, and public-private partnerships aligns closely with our corporate priorities. His proven track record in advancing complex initiatives and building stakeholder consensus will be invaluable as we expand our operations and market presence."

Jeff Ivan, President and COO, added: "We are excited to have Zeeshan lead our corporate development initiatives. His deep expertise in international business development, the energy sector, and established relationships across government and institutional investment communities will accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as a leader in critical minerals and sustainable agriculture technology."

Executive Background

Mr. Syed brings over twenty years of multi-sector executive leadership experience to KAP Minerals. Most recently, he served as a senior executive at Avalon Advanced Materials, a leading Canadian minerals and clean technology company, where he drove corporate strategy and growth initiatives and led external and government relations focused on the clean energy transition.

His career reflects deep expertise across the energy sector, international business expansion, and government relations. Mr. Syed also spent more than a decade focused on public-private partnerships and management, including service as a political advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and to the UN Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations Secretariat.

Mr. Syed is a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science with a degree in economics and international relations.

About KAP Minerals Inc.

KAP Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company focused on critical minerals extraction and processing, as well as regenerative and sustainable fertilizer innovations. The Company is building Canada's capacity in phosphate mining and rare earth element processing to support the global clean energy transition and domestic agricultural advancement.

