West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - News Media Group, Inc. and award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered with top brands to deliver their highly anticipated annual roundup of innovations from the Las Vegas Convention Center floor at this year's CES 2026. Billed as the most powerful tech event in the world, CES serves as the global stage for next-generation technology, and the nationwide Satellite Media Tour (SMT) provided TV audiences with a front-row seat to the products that will define the year ahead.

Mario showcased top brands making news in the industry by highlighting a diverse mix of consumer tech designed to appeal to every lifestyle-from high-performance gaming displays and advanced home robots to cutting-edge audio tech and innovative oral care. Viewers also got an inside look at the latest smart vacuums and high-efficiency laptops, providing a comprehensive roadmap of the gadgets and technology that are set to transform the modern home and lives of consumers this year and beyond.

The LG UltraGear evo AI. Designed for gamers who demand both speed and visual excellence. This advanced 5K2K OLED gaming display removes the need to compromise between performance and image quality. AI Upscaling technology analyzes and enhances content in real time, delivering 5K-class clarity to gamers. Incorporating AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound, the monitor refines images and audio performance in real time, allowing a more immersive audiovisual gaming experience.

The LG Home Robot (CLOiD). An intelligent home companion that represents LG's "Zero Labor Home" vision, where robotics and connected home integration work together to handle everyday chores. Seamlessly connected through the LG ThinQ ecosystem, CLOiD coordinates appliances and routines as one smart system, simplifying household management with minimal effort.

The Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat. This smart thermostat conveniently streams live video from compatible doorbells on the largest touchscreen in its class and offers a combination of precision sensing and control, intuitive touchscreen interface and premium design, delivering the brand's smartest thermostat yet.

The JBL Soundgear CLIPS. The newest offering in JBL's open-ear headphone line is here to bring effortless style and incredible sound to your everyday look, featuring JBL's OpenSound technology and a lightweight design that clips comfortably to your ear.

The Laifen Wave Pro Electric Toothbrush. This makes professional-level cleaning effortless and features the world's first Oscillation & Vibration Technology with 60° wide-range oscillations and up to 66,000 vibrations per minute. It delivers a deeper clean, by using the dentist-recommended Bass Technique clean which effectively cleans even in hard-to-reach areas like molars and gumline grooves.

The Roborock Saros 20. Roborock's newest flagship delivers a more reliable system and smarter navigation, enabling it to better understand the home and make autonomous decisions so that cleaning is no longer something users need to spend time or energy on.

The ASUS Zenbook A series. Officially ending the trade-off between power and portability. For those that crave a big screen, the A16 offers a stunning 16-inch OLED display while weighing a mere 2.6 lbs. And for true travelers, the A14 is a 14-inch total game-changer, weighing just over two pounds with a massive 30+ hour battery that survives cross-country trips without a charger. Both laptops feature the ASUS exclusive smudge and scratch-resistant Ceraluminum finish and smart AI to keep your work effortless.

