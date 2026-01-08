Epomaker Inc.: CES 2026: When Technology Meets Temperature, Epomaker's Community Celebration

More Than a Booth - Epomaker's Community Living Room

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing, with today marking the third day of the official exhibition. The halls are bustling with excited crowds, the sounds of animated discussions and camera shutters blending seamlessly with dazzling lights and dynamic digital displays. The atmosphere is electric, charged with the energy of cutting-edge technology and the enthusiasm of the industry, filling every corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Located in the Central Hall (LVCC Central Hall 1), the Epomaker booth has quickly become one of the most popular spots at this year's CES. The long tables not only feature the brand's most popular current products but also showcase several unreleased new models, including detachable keyboard kits, a variety of custom switches, and keycaps. These attractions have drawn waves of visitors eager to experience the latest innovations.

In a fast-paced industry that constantly pushes the boundaries of technology and design, Epomaker has keenly identified the growing user interest in retro aesthetics. Its upcoming product line blends nostalgic designs with modern functionality, keeping classic design elements while incorporating user-friendly interaction features that align with today's usage habits.

Among the standout products, the Epomaker Glyph features a typewriter-inspired design with vintage colors and is equipped with a metal knob and mechanical toggle switch for direct control, blending visual appeal with practical functionality. Additionally, the keyboard incorporates a screen interface and a top-mounted structure, modernizing the classic form. The RT100 Pro takes a step further with a gasket mount design and a white-green retro color scheme. It is the first mechanical keyboard to feature a modular design, with a 1.54-inch screen and four independently replaceable key modules, offering true "one keyboard, two modes." Meanwhile, the RT98 pushes the envelope with its bold innovation: turning the keyboard into the creative core of the workspace. Its detachable numeric keypad can be easily attached to either side of the main keyboard without tools or screws, offering a flexible and customizable layout.

After hands-on experiences with these products, attendees engaged in lively and insightful discussions with the Epomaker team. Users shared their feedback, suggestions for improvements, and, most notably, expressed their admiration for the sense of community that Epomaker fosters. This resonates deeply with the brand's ongoing commitment to the principle: "From the community, for the community." Epomaker continuously listens to user feedback, driving a series of important advancements, from expanding its product range to include mice, to offering localized keyboards for global ISO-layout users in languages like German, French, Spanish, and Korean. Every innovation and change is a result of collaboration with its community.

This CES not only highlights Epomaker's forward-thinking approach to product design but also offers a direct glimpse into the strong, active, and trusting connection the brand shares with its users. This connection continues to drive the brand's success in the mechanical keyboard market, propelling it forward with stability and growth.

