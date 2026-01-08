A cloud-native agentic platform empowering the next era of smart vehicles

Cinemo, a globally recognized one-stop-shop provider of fully integrated digital media products, announced Cinemo ICO Agent Store, an embedded and cloud-native agentic platform. It delivers unparalleled agentic AI-powered experiences across vehicles from Cinemo and third parties.

Cinemo ICO Agent Store is a powerful enhancement to any AI application such as AI Assistants both locally in the car and in the cloud. It provides a growing range of specialized and highly optimized agents and tools powered by a range of third-party services, enabling rich and automotive-grade user experiences. For example, email and calendar productivity, trip planning, reservations, food ordering, home control, and many more agents and tools can all be fully managed by the OEMs in real-time.

Cinemo ICO Agent Store delivers a unified Agent-as-a-Platform approach, enabling OEMs and partners to configure, manage, and deploy intelligent agents, tools, apps, and services across vehicles and fleets instantly and securely. The agent store acts as a one-stop shop for third-party Agentic AI offerings, removing the complexity of individual negotiations, contracting, and bespoke technical integrations for the OEMs.

"Agentic AI is progressing at a speed never seen before, and with the new Cinemo ICO Agent Store this progress can be instantaneously made available in the car," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "OEMs strive to deliver the best possible user experience. The Cinemo ICO Agent Store empowers them to freely select the best agentic AI at any time-without compromise and without requiring app downloads."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108987958/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Cinemo Martina Oerther, Marketing Director (moerther@cinemo.com)