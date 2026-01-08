Anzeige
08.01.2026 20:50 Uhr
International Olympic Committee: Updated IOC Report Shows 86 per Cent of All Permanent Olympic Venues Still in Use

International Olympic Committee news

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / An updated analysis of venues shows that 86 per cent of all permanent venues used at the Olympic Games since Athens 1896, and 94 per cent of those from the 21st century, are still in use today. Building on the original 2022 report, the updated study now includes venues from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, highlighting how the Games continue to deliver lasting benefits for their host communities.

Released today at the Olympic Legacy Forum in PyeongChang, Republic of Korea, the updated "Over 125 years of Olympic venues: post-Games use" report examines 982 venues that have hosted medal events, opening and closing ceremonies, and Olympic villages across 53 editions of the Games, from Athens 1896 to Beijing 2022.

The use of Olympic venues is multi-purpose, from sports activities such as training and competition to non-sport uses including culture, leisure, community and business.

"We're proud to confirm that 86 per cent of Olympic venues remain in use today - a clear proof of the Games' long-term legacy," said IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi. "The results speak for themselves: recent editions are creating stronger, more sustainable legacies for host cities and their communities, and we hope that each new edition will continue to build on this."

"By studying how past Olympic venues are used after the Games, we've identified strategies to maximise their long-term value," said IOC Sustainability Director Marie Sallois. "Year-round, multi-purpose use keeps facilities active and relevant. By prioritising existing or temporary venues and building only when there's a clear, long-term need, host cities can align the Games with their development goals."

Spotlight on two new Games editions100 per cent of all permanent venues from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 still in use

  • All 33 permanent venues from Tokyo 2020 are still in use, including five venues from the 1964 Games such as Yoyogi National Stadium and the Equestrian Park. Each venue has an operator and a legacy plan, hosting events for local communities and elite athletes, from fitness and taster sessions to international competitions.

  • All 16 permanent venues from the Beijing 2022 Games - including 12 competition venues, four of which were originally built for Beijing 2008 and later repurposed for ice sports - continue to operate. Multi-purpose and active all year-round, they host sporting, cultural and recreational activities, support elite athletes, and serve local communities.

Other key findings

  • Eighty-seven per cent of complex venues (Olympic stadiums, Olympic villages, swimming pools, velodromes, ski jumping hills, sliding centres and ice hockey stadiums) are still in use.

  • Permanent venues, whether newly built or existing, remain in use at similar rates.

  • The proportion of temporary venues has increased in the 21st century to avoid building permanent structures when there is no long-term need.

Maximising long-term benefits for the hosts

In line with the IOC's Olympic Agenda, the Games aim to adapt to the host territories and help accelerate their long-term development plans while minimising their footprint. Paris 2024 used 95 per cent existing or temporary venues, which allowed the organisers to cut their carbon footprint in half compared to London 2012 and Rio 2016. Milano Cortina 2026 will spread events across existing sites, minimising new construction while building on Italy's expertise in hosting world-class competitions; while Los Angeles 2028 will stage the Games without building a single new permanent venue, embracing a "radical reuse" approach that maximises efficiency and sustainability.

Download the full report here.

Download the executive summary here.

###

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.7 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:
Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.ioc.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: https://newsroom.olympics.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Content Licensing Unit at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on X and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/updated-ioc-report-shows-86-per-cent-of-all-permanent-olympic-ve-1125706

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
