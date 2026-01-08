Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 21:00 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omdia Ranks AGIBOT No.1 Worldwide in Humanoid Robot Shipments in 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, was ranked No.1 globally in both humanoid robot shipment volume and market share in 2025, according to General-Purpose Embodied Intelligent Robot 2026, the latest report released by Omdia. The report shows that AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots during the year, capturing 39% of global market share and ranking No.1 worldwide across the two key commercial indicators.

Omdia reports that the global humanoid robot market entered a phase of rapid growth in 2025, with total annual shipments reaching approximately 13,000 units, reflecting accelerating commercial adoption across multiple application scenarios. Among them, AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots during the year, accounting for 39% of global market share - ranking first worldwide in both shipment volume and market share.

AGIBOT has built a diversified humanoid robot portfolio spanning full-sized humanoids, compact half-sized humanoids, and wheeled embodied robots. These humanoids have been commercially deployed across a wide range of scenarios, including reception and hospitality, entertainment and commercial performances, industrial intelligent manufacturing, logistics sorting, security inspection and patrol, data collection and training, scientific research and education.

Using its heatmap-based evaluation model, Omdia assessed leading global players across eight dimensions, including Form Factor and Mobility, Payload and Lifting Capability, Manipulation, Perception and Navigation, AI Learning, Ease of Customization, Production and Deployment Scalability, and Commercial Impact. AGIBOT received the highest rating - Advanced Capability - in six of the evaluated dimensions, the most top-tier ratings awarded to any company in this assessment.

The report highlights that the deep integration of generative AI and robotics is accelerating the evolution of robots from executing predefined tasks toward general-purpose embodied intelligence with autonomous learning and environmental adaptability. AGIBOT, alongside companies such as Unitree and Tesla, is identified by Omdia as part of the global "first tier" of humanoid robot developers actively driving the industry forward.

Omdia forecasts exponential growth for the humanoid robot market over the next decade, projecting global annual shipments to reach 2.6 million units by 2035.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omdia-ranks-agibot-no1-worldwide-in-humanoid-robot-shipments-in-2025-302656807.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.