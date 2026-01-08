LG Electronics USA: 'Design for All' Showcased at CES 2026

LG Accessible Tech Aims to Overcome Barriers, Improve Appliance Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Spotlightingits commitment to inclusive innovation, LG Electronics USA has expanded the LG Comfort Kit family of accessories developed to deliver a better, more intuitive appliance experience for everyone. These accessible technologies are featured in LG's "Design for All" exhibition at CES 2026 where the company is demonstrating how thoughtful, human-centered design can help overcome everyday barriers.

Design for All, a key initiative under LG's "Better Life for All" global ESG vision, reflects the company's belief that technology should be intuitive, approachable and accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Through inclusive product design, services and communication, LG is expanding access to technology while keeping real customer experiences at the center of innovation, according to John I. Taylor, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA.

"At LG, inclusive design is not about adding special features for a select group; it's about rethinking how products fit naturally into everyday life," said Taylor. "Design for All represents a long-term commitment to creating technology that works better for everyone - from people with disabilities to seniors, children and families - because when design is inclusive, the experience improves for all."

Expanding the LG Comfort Kit

At CES, LG unveiled eight new LG Comfort Kit items, further expanding its inclusive design ecosystem across home appliances. Newly introduced solutions include the LG Washer Easy Detergent Cup, LG Dishwasher Door Easy Handle, LG Water Purifier Easy Tray, and LG Microwave Touch Guide, all designed to reduce effort at key moments of appliance use.

Additional Comfort Kit items on display at CES include the LG Vacuum Cleaner Easy Handle, LG Refrigerator Container Easy Lid, LG Air Purifier Easy Guide, and LG Dehumidifier Easy Handle, with several scheduled to launch in the first quarter of this year.

Inclusive Design in Action at CES

The Design for All zone in LG's CES booth features core dimensions of accessibility, inspired by real consumer needs and real-world use cases. For consumers who are blind or have low vision, LG offers Comfort Kit items designed to improve visibility, recognition and safe use of home appliances.

One example includes a color sticker for LG's robot vacuum, helping low-vision customers more easily recognize the device and reducing the risk of tripping at home. Other solutions incorporate tactile indicators, high-contrast elements and Braille-supported touch guides that promote confident and independent use.

For consumers who experience mobility challenges, Comfort Kit items reduce the physical effort required to grip, open, close or move appliances. For instance, Easy Handles for LG washers and dryers allow users to open doors using their arm instead of their hand, supporting greater independence and comfort for customers with limited hand mobility or reach.

Design for All Beyond Products

LG's Design for All initiative extends beyond physical products to include accessible services and communication. LG offers sign language services for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing, Braille stickers for key product touchpoints, and web-based product manuals built with accessibility in mind, supporting a more seamless and inclusive customer journey.

By embedding accessibility into design, communication and service, LG aims to remove barriers that impact daily life and help more people experience technology with comfort and confidence, Taylor explained.

"At the heart of Design for All is a simple but powerful purpose," he added. "We want to help people live independently and comfortably in their own way - whether they're managing a disability, aging in place, raising a family or simply looking for products that are easier to use. This is how inclusive design becomes meaningful, scalable and sustainable."

# # #

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. www.LG.com

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

Kimberly Regillio

kim.regillio@lge.com

+1 815 355 0509

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/design-for-all-showcased-at-ces-2026-1125768