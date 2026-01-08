Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 21:18 Uhr
Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Marks 75th Anniversary of Global Growth and Manufacturing Excellence

ERIE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Finish Thompson, Inc. (FTI), an international leader in corrosive chemical transfer solutions, proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026.

Founded in 1951 as a designer, builder, and supplier of machinery, tools, and equipment for the decorative finishing of automotive trim, appliance components, toys, and more, Finish Thompson has consistently anticipated the evolving needs of the manufacturing industry. By identifying opportunities and pivoting strategically, the company has grown alongside its customers while remaining at the forefront of innovation.

"From our origins as Finish Engineering in the selective decorating space to our evolution into Finish Thompson, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of fluid transfer pumps for harsh chemical applications, we have always led with innovation, foresight, and a strong team culture," said Casey Bowes, owner and CEO of Finish Thompson. "Many of our most significant advancements began with a challenge we faced internally. That problem-solving mindset drove our expansion into solvent distillation, followed by drum pumps, centrifugal mag-drive pumps, air-operated double-diaphragm pumps, and most recently, filtration systems. Identifying a problem, solving it, and sharing that success with our stakeholders has been central to FTI's growth for 75 years."

Throughout the anniversary year, Finish Thompson will recognize key milestones across its history on social media, share insights into its sustained global growth, and honor its legacy as a leading employer in Erie, Pennsylvania. Planned activities include:

  • Community Giveback Initiative: As part of our celebration, employees will contribute 75 donated items to the City Mission and complete a total of 75 service hours to benefit local charities of their choice.

  • The Diamond Challenge: A company-wide contest, inspired by friendly competition, where departments face off in a series of activities culminating in a final challenge at FTI's annual summer picnic.

"Our employees are, and always have been, the lifeblood of Finish Thompson," Bowes added. "We would not have achieved 75 years of success without a dedicated team committed to customer satisfaction and the continued advancement of our technologies in the global corrosive fluid handling market. Honoring their contributions is a large part of our 75th anniversary celebrations."

Follow all the 75th anniversary festivities on a variety of social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

###

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on six continents and support more than 50 different industries across the globe.

Contact:

Kimberly Day
814-455-4478 x314
kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/finish-thompson-marks-75th-anniversary-of-global-growth-and-manufactur-1125785

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
