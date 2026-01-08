Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - KAIO, a leading provider of institutional onchain infrastructure for regulated real-world assets (RWAs), and Mubadala Capital, a global alternative asset management platform today announced their intention to collaborate on exploring tokenized access to Mubadala Capital's private market investment strategies for qualified institutional and accredited investors.

The proposed collaboration represents an initiative to assess how KAIO's regulated digital infrastructure could facilitate secure, compliant access to alternative investment opportunities. It forms part of Mubadala Capital's broader effort to evaluate technologies that enhance efficiency and investor experience across private markets.

KAIO's platform has previously supported tokenized feeder structures for funds managed by global asset managers, and continues to advance institutional adoption of compliant onchain solutions. Building on its experience supporting tokenized feeder structures and initiatives with leading global asset managers, including projects involving BlackRock, Brevan Howard, and Hamilton Lane, KAIO has brought more than US$200 million in institutional assets onchain through its platform. The firm continues to advance institutional adoption of compliant onchain solutions across both public and private markets.

"This partnership reflects Mubadala Capital's continued commitment to broadening access to institutional investment strategies through secure and innovative financial infrastructure," said Fatima Al Noaimi and Max Franzetti, Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions "By leveraging KAIO's compliant tokenization framework, we are enabling new global access channels while maintaining the highest standards of governance, regulatory alignment, and investment oversight."

"This launch demonstrates how traditional institutional capital is now scaling onchain," said Shrey Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer of KAIO. "Mubadala Capital is leaning into the future of how real-world assets can be tokenized and made globally accessible without compromising compliance, governance, or investor protections. We are honoured to be collaborating with Mubadala to bring private market opportunities to a digitally native investor base."

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is a global alternative asset management platform that manages, advises and administers for clients and limited partners over $430 billion in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships.

A subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Capital combines the scale and stability of sovereign ownership with the agility and focus of a performance-driven global alternative asset management firm.

Mubadala Capital's wholly owned businesses invest across multiple asset classes and geographies, including private equity, special opportunities with a focus on Brazil, and other alternative investments. Additionally, Mubadala Capital maintains a portfolio of strategic businesses and partnerships in private wealth, credit, insurance and real estate, amongst other areas.

For more information about Mubadala Capital, please visit www.mubadalacapital.ae.

About KAIO

KAIO is the leading protocol purpose-built for RWAs, ensuring seamless movement, compliance, and liquidity in DeFi. Merging traditional security with DeFi agility, KAIO unlocks real utility across decentralized finance.

Over $200 million in assets from the funds of global institutions including BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital have already been tokenized on KAIO, offered through its regulated fund manager. KAIO makes institutional finance DeFi-native secure, scalable, and ready for a new era of programmable capital.

At present, KAIO makes its tokenized funds available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

For more information about KAIO, please visit https://kaio.xyz.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this PR amounts to, or should be construed as, an offer, placement, invitation, or general solicitation to invest in any fund, buy or sell securities, digital assets, or engage in any related or unrelated transactions. This document does not purport to contain all the information that may be required to evaluate any potential transaction and should not be relied upon in connection with any such potential transaction.

