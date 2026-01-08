Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - For the fourth consecutive year, Cydcor team members volunteered with the Spark of Love Toy Drive, continuing a hands-on tradition of supporting Southern California families during the holiday season. The volunteer event, held December 12, brought employees together to help sort, organize, and prepare donated toys and gifts for distribution throughout the region.





Spark of Love, led by Southern California fire departments, collects toys and essential items for children and teens experiencing hardship. Cydcor first joined the program in 2022 and has supported the initiative annually through volunteer hours and a $5,000 annual donation, helping Spark of Love serve Ventura County families. This year, the Ventura County effort provided over 40,000 toys, stuffed animals, games and pieces of sports equipment to 13,600+ children; many of which are in currently in the hospital.

"This event is meaningful to our team because it gives us a direct way to support families in our community," said Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn. "Service is part of our culture. When our people volunteer, they bring a level of commitment and compassion that truly makes a difference. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting Spark of Love and for our team members' enthusiasm to help."

Volunteers worked alongside Ventura County Fire Department personnel to organize donations and prepare them for delivery to distribution centers serving Ventura County, Los Angeles County, and surrounding areas. The program ensures that children and teens throughout the region receive holiday gifts during a time when many families face hardship.

For Cydcor volunteers, participating in Spark of Love each year is a reminder of how meaningful small acts of service can be. Team members consistently express how rewarding it feels to help brighten the holidays for families who need support, and many look forward to returning each year to contribute again.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, helping Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands grow their customer base and market share. Headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor supports clients across the United States and Canada through a network of independently owned sales offices. The company is committed to leadership development, community engagement, and delivering exceptional results for clients and partners. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

About Spark of Love

The Spark of Love Toy Drive is one of Southern California's largest holiday giving programs, led by regional fire departments and supported by local organizations and volunteers. The program collects and distributes toys, sports equipment, and essential items to children and teens across the region each holiday season. This year, the Ventura County effort provided over 40,000 toys, stuffed animals, games and pieces of sports equipment to 13,600+ children - many of which are in currently in the hospital.

