Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Strengthens Market Presence with New Strategic Agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 7, 2025 with Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital"), an Ontario-based marketing firm specializing in investor awareness and digital community engagement.

Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, OTB Capital will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services, including, among other things, strategic planning, social media and community engagement, distribution of Company-approved materials, introduction of Company updates to new audiences, and featuring the Company in influencer-based content and highlight/Q&A videos (collectively, the "Services"). There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement.

The initial term of the Agreement with OTB Capital shall commence on January 9, 2026, and will continue for a term of two (2) months (the "Initial Term"), unless terminated earlier pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. In consideration for the Services during the Initial Term, the Company has agreed to pay OTB Capital a cash fee of $150,000 (plus applicable taxes) (the

"Cash Fee"), with 25% payable on the Effective Date, and the balance split into two equal payments of $56,250, due at the end of Month 1 and Month 2. In addition to the Cash Fee, the Company has granted OTB Capital 1,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). Each Option is exercisable into one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.055 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The Options vest quarterly in equal tranches over a 12-month period from the date of grant, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the Plan, the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

The engagement of OTB Capital remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

As of the Effective Date, to the Company's knowledge, the directors and officers of OTB Capital did not own any Common Shares or other securities of the Company, although it may acquire securities during the Initial Term. OTB Capital and its principals act at arm's length to the Company.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including statements relating to the Agreement, including the terms thereof and anticipated approval of the TSXV; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company, including its ability to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-strengthens-market-presence-with-new-strategic-agreemen-1125613