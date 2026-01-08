Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Capital to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on January 28, 2026

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Vogt, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 7568721. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at September 30, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+".

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedInand X Corp.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Cliff GallantNichola Liboro
AXIS Capital Holdings LimitedAXIS Capital Holdings Limited
investorrelations@axiscapital.com (mailto:investorrelations@axiscapital.com)nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com (mailto:nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com)
(415) 262-6843(212) 940-3344

