Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for protecting people in transit, is pleased to announce it has entered a contract with L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, for design and delivery of video solutions relating to a freight rail project in the Middle East with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network.

Under the contract, Gatekeeper will provide Mobile Data Collectors, external video and Crash Hardened Memory Modules for a fleet of freight rail locomotives. The contract is valued at approximately US$600,000 (C$830,000), with 50% of the total contract value due prior to product shipment. LTTS will be responsible for installation services.

Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO commented, "This contract signifies our capabilities as a global provider of innovative video solutions in both freight and passenger rail projects. LTTS is a global leader in their field, operating in more than 25 countries with annual revenues of over US$1.35 billion. Digitization and AI & Digital Services are revolutionizing rail systems, making them safer, more reliable and efficient. We are delighted to work with them and together explore innovative solutions for the future of rail and infrastructure."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,670 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 105 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.LTTS.com.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 65,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended August 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279842

Source: Gatekeeper Systems Inc.