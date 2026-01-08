Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer and President, One Bullion Limited, ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL) and its executive management team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asBcgpvtI0o

Established in 2018, One Bullion is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in Botswana. The Company controls three exploration projects covering an aggregate of approximately 8,004 km² within highly prospective greenstone belts in one of Africa's most stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. One Bullion's strategy is to build a world-class exploration and mining enterprise through disciplined, data-driven exploration, including the use of advanced geophysics and AI-assisted targeting. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices, environmental stewardship, and constructive engagement with local communities, while maintaining a strong focus on long-term value creation. Through technical rigor, jurisdictional stability, and a scalable project portfolio, One Bullion aims to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns for its stakeholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279870

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange