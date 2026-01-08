Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - RentZoro has attracted tens of thousands of property owners and tenants users across Canada, marking a significant adoption milestone for the tenant screening platform. Landlords and property managers gain a competitive advantage by accessing verified income, credit, and identity data instantly, without requiring applicants to submit sensitive documents. This functionality aligns with a growing industry shift toward fast, reliable, and data-driven tenant verification.





Photo Courtesy of: RentZoro



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/276322_3dcca37d7448b936_001full.jpg

With this milestone, RentZoro continues to provide tenant screening reports at no cost to landlords and tenants, eliminating financial barriers that can slow adoption. The platform is already used by independent owners, small-scale managers, and professional operators, and it continues to expand integrations with property management software providers, consolidating leasing operations and streamlining workflows.

Founder David Odishou says RentZoro was built to help landlords and tenants succeed in a crowded rental market. "This isn't just about screening-it's about winning the best tenants," said Odishou. "RentZoro gives landlords the speed, certainty, and confidence to act before someone else does."

Landlords using RentZoro can review fully verified tenant reports in minutes, compared with traditional screening methods that can take days. Additional services, such as the Due Diligence report and Express Screen workflow, allow landlords to verify documents and credit histories quickly and securely, supporting faster and more accurate leasing decisions.

With thousands of users nationwide, RentZoro reflects a growing demand across Canada for digital verification and streamlined tenant screening solutions. Landlords and property managers interested in simplifying tenant screening and reducing risk are encouraged to explore RentZoro. With free screening reports, detailed Due Diligence options, and seamless verification tools, RentZoro makes it easier than ever to make informed, confident leasing decisions.

About RentZoro

RentZoro is a Toronto-based PropTech company focused on making the rental process fair, transparent, and accessible for everyone. The platform provides free tenant screening powered by verified income, credit, and identity data, allowing landlords and renters to make decisions based on truth, not guesswork. By removing costs and paperwork, RentZoro helps build trust on both sides of the lease and sets a new standard for accuracy and fairness in Canada's rental market.

Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276322

Source: Baden Bower