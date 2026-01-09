Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Roof MRI today announced the release of its PHD scale, a calibrated measurement system designed to objectively classify moisture conditions in commercial roof insulation as dry, trace moisture, damp, or saturated.

The PHD scale, short for Precise Hydrology Detection, is designed to address persistent challenges in commercial roof moisture assessment by replacing relative impedance readings with roof-specific calibration and repeatable measurement.

Traditional impedance scanning methods rely on calibrating equipment to presumed dry areas of a roof and then identifying deviations. Roof MRI's approach differs by calibrating directly to the unique electrical and material characteristics of each roof assembly prior to scanning. Once calibrated, the system generates PHD readings that reflect actual moisture conditions across the full roof surface.

"Moisture assessment has historically been comparative rather than definitive," said Adam Capps, founder of Roof MRI. "The PHD scale provides a consistent way to determine whether insulation is dry, has trace moisture, is damp, or is fully saturated, based on measured conditions specific to that roof."

The PHD scale is intended for use prior to bid submission and system selection, allowing contractors and property owners to evaluate insulation condition before determining whether tear-off, recovery, coating, or remediation is appropriate.

Moisture trapped in insulation is a leading cause of premature roof failure and warranty denial. Manufacturers typically prohibit installing new roofing systems over wet insulation, making accurate moisture classification a critical requirement in commercial roofing projects.

Roof MRI's scanning process maps moisture conditions across entire roof systems rather than relying on isolated test locations. The resulting PHD readings provide a standardized framework for evaluating roof condition and documenting moisture status.

The PHD scale is used in conjunction with ReDry, an in-place insulation moisture remediation system that removes water from insulation without requiring removal and replacement in qualifying applications.

Roof MRI's PHD-based assessments are currently available through certified commercial roofing contractors in the United States.

Roof MRI provides full-roof moisture assessment for commercial roofing systems using roof-specific calibration and objective measurement. The company trains certified commercial roofing contractors across the United States to perform calibrated roof scans using the PHD scale. Roof MRI supports these contractors with ongoing technical support, precise moisture grids, and standardized reports that quantify moisture conditions within the roof substrate in a clear, repeatable format.

ReDry offers in-place insulation moisture remediation for commercial roofs, addressing moisture conditions without requiring insulation removal in qualifying scenarios.

