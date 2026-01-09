Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("Coenda"), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an amended early warning report (the "EWR") to update its early warning disclosure in respect of a recent disposition of common shares of INEO Tech Corp. ("INEO" or the "Issuer").

On January 8, 2026, Coenda disposed of an aggregate of 9,000,000 common shares of the Issuer through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. This sale was completed through its registered investment dealer and represents ordinary-course portfolio management activity.

Following this transaction, Coenda beneficially owns and controls 31,836,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of INEO on a non-diluted basis.

Coenda may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer, whether through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, all in accordance with applicable securities laws and contractual restrictions.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also require an early warning report to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the applicable Canadian jurisdictions containing additional information regarding the foregoing. A copy of the EWR has been filed and is available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Kerem Akbas"

COENDA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CORP.

