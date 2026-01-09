Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 00:54 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCIO CAPITAL SECURES US$600 MILLION CAPITAL COMMITMENT FROM MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Aldrich Partners (MAP), a private investment firm based in Boston, commits US$600 million to SCIO Capital LLP (SCIO), a London- based European asset-based private credit manager.

Founded in 2009 by a team of senior Deutsche Bank structured credit specialists, SCIO manages both open and closed-end funds from their Luxembourg-based fund platform. Their award-winning flagship SCIO Opportunity fund-launched in 2016-offers investors access to European asset-based private credit in an evergreen vehicle format.

SCIO founder and CIO Greg Branch shares, "Having worked with the same investment team here at SCIO for over a decade, we have a deep loyalty to each other and to the core investment principles upon which SCIO was built. Compounding our investors' capital is the reward for our unrelenting obsession with downside protection."

Founded in 1988, MAP is a fiduciary for discreet families and institutions with a legacy of supporting high-calibre, specialist managers known for their expertise and disciplined execution.

"SCIO's deep understanding of valuation, underwriting and tight collateralization structuring separates them from their peers," notes MAP Co-CEO and CIO Eli Kent, "Their extensive networks, private sourcing, and rigorous underwriting all reinforce our confidence in their fiduciary stewardship of our capital."

Bill Moody, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of MAP notes, "SCIO's distinct investment edge is clearly rooted in their opportunistic approach to the asset-backed, private credit sector. It wasn't just their acuity, acumen and judgment in portfolio construction that inspired our conviction; it was their prescient understanding of the behaviour of -- and therefore how to mitigate risk and effectively capitalize upon -- a curated portfolio of diverse credit instruments. We are honoured to be one of their many trusted, loyal and long-term investors."

About Moody Aldrich Partners (MAP)
MAP is a Boston-based, SEC-registered investment advisor formed in 1988 as a private investment office for its founding principals with substantial long-term capital. Established to protect and compound their capital, MAP adheres to a highly selective discipline to identify, invest in, and cultivate distinctive, niche investment opportunities. MAP is an active, strategically aligned capital partner deriving benefit from the manager's returns while providing anchor capital for distinct opportunities and leveraging its discreet global network of qualified investors to invest into the manager alongside the partners of MAP.

About SCIO Capital LLP (SCIO)
SCIO Capital LLP is a London-based asset-based private credit manager, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, specializing in European lower middle-market borrowers, with a long-standing focus on capital preservation and generating attractive risk- adjusted returns. SCIO remains a 100% independent and private firm.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scio-capital-secures-us600-million-capital-commitment-from-moody-aldrich-partners-302656949.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.