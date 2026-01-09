Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 21:59
410,25 Euro
-0,92 % -3,80
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
410,25410,6508.01.
410,00410,4508.01.
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 03:00 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AI-Driven Future Innovation Experience -- TCL Showcases Microsoft AI-Powered Smart Terminals at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, TCL unveiled a range of smart terminal products featuring artificial intelligence technologies, spanning smart displays, mobile devices, wearables, and smart home appliances. TCL is actively integrating capabilities from multiple AI technology partners, including Microsoft, to accelerate AI innovation and multi-scenario applications, delivering more efficient and convenient experiences for users worldwide.


Highlights

  • Innovation Synergy

TCL continues to optimize technology innovation and ecosystem integration, focusing on upgrading smart terminal experiences and creating a smarter lifestyle for global users.

  • AI Scenario Enablement

Advancing AI-driven applications such as speech recognition, real-time subtitles, cross-language translation, personalized recommendations, creative content assistants, and intelligent services. These capabilities have already been applied to smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, home appliances, smart glasses, robotics, automotive systems, and TCL's digital operations, and will continue to be refined in line with product development. TCL's Smart Screen Division and Microsoft Foundry including Azure Speech and Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models capabilities are expected to roll out progressively across different regions in 2026, with details subject to official announcements.

  • Multimodal Interaction Upgrade

Leveraging next-generation large models and multimodal technologies, TCL smart terminals enable natural interaction across voice, image, and video, delivering seamless cross-device experiences. For example, the TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER combines paper-like display technology with Microsoft AI-powered features such as speech recognition, real-time translation, and content generation. Users can create and communicate efficiently through handwriting, voice, and other input methods, experiencing an integrated "write, speak, and understand" workflow.

  • Security and Compliance Assurance

TCL places strong emphasis on data privacy and compliance. Its smart terminals incorporate Microsoft Copilot-enabled features and agent-based capabilities to enhance data security and global compliance, ensuring a trusted intelligent experience.

  • Expanded Ecosystem Integration

Building on Azure cloud and AI services, TCL is exploring broader ways to apply Microsoft Copilot, productivity tools, security features, and other ecosystem technologies with TCL's hardware innovations. These efforts aim to enrich cross-domain experiences across entertainment, office productivity, and multi-device connectivity.

Executive Quotes

TCL Industries Representative

Benny Chen, Deputy General Manager, Pan Smart Screen BU, TCL Industries added:

"We aim to use AI technologies to enhance everyday digital experiences, and we continue to explore practical ways to bring helpful innovation to users worldwide."

Microsoft Representative

Roan Kang, Asia Regional Azure Leader at Microsoft added: "We appreciate TCL's continued adoption of Microsoft cloud-based AI capabilities. By making responsible use of these tools, partners like TCL can develop solutions that empower users in a variety of daily scenarios."

Looking Ahead

During CES, TCL showcased its latest AI applications in smart terminals. Moving forward, TCL will continue to explore the use of AI technologies across diverse scenarios, expanding the boundaries of smart terminal applications. The goal is to make AI an integral part of everyday life-an indispensable assistant for work, learning, and entertainment. More products and features will be announced through official channels, so stay tuned for TCL's next wave of smart living innovations.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857940/AI_Driven_Future_Innovation_Experience___TCL_Showcases_Microsoft_AI_Powered_Smart_Terminals_at_CES_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-driven-future-innovation-experience--tcl-showcases-microsoft-ai-powered-smart-terminals-at-ces-2026-302657000.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.