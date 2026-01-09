HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has developed a new body color called Navy Blue Mica. The all-new CX-5, the best-selling model(1) in Mazda's current lineup, will be the first to become available with the new color(2), which the company hopes to become the standard shade of navy to be embraced by users for many years to come.Mazda has a long history of using blue. In the 1970s, Mazda Blue was adopted as its corporate symbol color. A blue shade was also the color used for launching the first generation of the CX-5. In fact, the company has offered over 150 colors(3) featuring the word 'blue' in the name. These colors have been embraced by Mazda customers worldwide for their affinity with a variety of day-to-day scenes. In the latest move, Mazda has decided to introduce 'Navy Blue Mica,' a version of navy evolved from 'Deep Crystal Blue Mica,' to the all-new CX-5, which was developed with a focus on day-to-day usability.Navy Blue Mica was designed to achieve color presentation that adds vivid saturation in highlights and deep elegance in shadows. The development team adopted the keyword, 'high resolution,' to achieve this goal. To deliver color precision and clarity as well as high contrast that accentuates textures and definition, the team has blended a fine balance of different types of mica particles,(4) arranging them horizontally. This way, design details become accentuated in any weather conditions, be it shine or rain.Under the philosophy that color to be a crucial element of what gives form to a vehicle, Mazda will continue to pursue a design that represents lively energy to evolve the 'joy of driving,' thereby generating excitement in users' moving experience and sparking the 'joy of living' in their daily life.(1) The best-selling model in Mazda's product lineup since 2018.(2) The all-new CX-5 in Navy Blue Mica will be premiered in the "TOKYO AUTO SALON 2026" in January 2026 for the first time in the world.(3) According to Mazda data.(4) Paint mixed with aluminum and other metal fragments is called 'Metallic Paint,' and paint blended with mica particles is called 'Mica Paint.'Source: mazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.