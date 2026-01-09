Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
09.01.2026 05:00 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Showcases Equipment Reliability and Technical Expertise at FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425), together with its Nordic dealer ELVATE, sponsored one of the world's most prestigious indoor off-road motorcycle competitions, the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, during its Stockholm stop in December 2025. In this landmark event, XCMG, through ELVATE, supplied equipment and technical support while managing track construction and maintenance, delivering a full "XCMG Solution" to Sweden's motorsports ecosystem.

XCMG and ELVATE Deliver Full-Scale

Designed with steep short climbs, continuous obstacles and low-speed, highly technical corners, the SuperEnduro track placed exceptional demands on construction precision. Soil moisture levels were required to remain between 8% and 12%, with compaction density maintained at 85% to 90%, ensuring structural stability without sacrificing rider traction. These conditions presented a rigorous test for both engineering expertise and equipment performance.

XCMG deployed a coordinated fleet of machines to complete the track build efficiently and to specification. The XC968EV electric wheel loader and XE270EV electric excavator, flagship models from XCMG's new energy portfolio, delivered smooth operation and rapid response for critical tasks such as constructing large ramps and compacting the track surface. The XE260E excavator, equipped with a specialized boom and large-capacity bucket, enabled efficient soil spreading and shaping while minimizing repositioning. Meanwhile, the XC7-TV12 tracked skid steer loader demonstrated strong off-road and climbing capability, adapting effectively to complex terrain while reducing surface disturbance during compaction and loosening operations.

Equipment reliability proved equally critical during the race itself. Frequent landings and impacts required track repairs every 20 to 30 minutes. XCMG machines remained on standby throughout the event, entering the track immediately after each race segment to restore surface conditions and ensure rider safety. Skid steer loaders fitted with ripper rakes and buckets played a key role in repairing the track and restoring surface elasticity under tight time constraints.

"XCMG equipment operated continuously with remarkable reliability," said Tom Burwell, event director. "Its stability exceeded expectations and ensured that pre-race preparations were completed on schedule and to a high standard."

Steve Forrester, an experienced operator from Australia who travels globally with the championship, participated in track construction using XCMG electric excavators and praised their smooth operation, fast response and overall performance.

The proven performance of XCMG equipment during the event helped ELVATE secure additional customer orders on site. Moving forward, XCMG will continue collaborating with partners to extend its solutions across a wider range of applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857991/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-showcases-equipment-reliability-and-technical-expertise-at-fim-superenduro-world-championship-302657087.html

