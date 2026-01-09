FieldBee, the European leader in high-quality, easy-to-use and affordable precision agriculture technologies, proudly announces that FieldBee Vision has earned global recognition, becoming the Gold Winner in the Digital Technology Innovation of the Year category at the LAMMA Innovation Awards 2026. Lamma Show is the UK's premier agricultural machinery, technology and equipment innovation.

FieldBee Vision is part of the newly launched myFieldBee ecosystem, built to unify FieldBee's precision farming tools and designed to connect navigation, autosteering, ISOBUS into one unified platform that supports planning, execution, monitoring and reporting.

FieldBee Vision, the first modular retrofit agricultural vision system, is based upon a next-generation camera and AI-powered architecture. It provides scalable and integrated next-gen autonomous steering and real-time variable rate application, through:

RTK-based autosteering

Visual odometry with RGB and NIR cameras

AI-powered crop sensing and Enhanced Vegetation Index (EVI) analysis

ISOBUS compatibility for rate and section control and automatic Variable

Rate Application

Instant generation of application maps for optimisation of fertiliser and

Chemical inputs

By combining RTK, camera vision and AI into one integrated solution, FieldBee Vision supports farmers, OEM manufacturers and robotics companies with the most reliable and intelligent tools to fulfill critical farming operations.

"Precision alone is no longer enough modern farming demands intelligent autonomy,FieldBee Vision goes beyond accuracy. It unifies sensing, decision-making, field planning, and AI-driven support into one ecosystem. Farmers reduce inputs, improve sustainability, and boost productivity in all conditions, even when working in irregular vineyard rows," said a Fieldbee spokesperson.

FieldBee Vision combines RGB and NIR cameras with GNSS support to enable precise, stable autosteering in conditions where GPS alone is insufficient, such as changing canopy density, uneven tramlines and narrow or irregular vineyard layouts.

Benefits of FieldBee Vision

Higher accuracy in challenging GPS conditions

Reduced overlaps and increased fieldwork efficiency

Lower fuel, fertiliser and pesticide consumption

Reduced operator fatigue and labour requirements such as free mapping

Versatility across orchards, vineyards and open fields

FieldBee Vision will be showcased at LAMMA 2026 in Hall 19, Booth 19.644 and will be available for preorder. Official launch is in Q3 2026.

About FieldBee

FieldBee is a European company developing CE- and GTU/TÜV-certified precision farming technologies that make advanced agricultural tools accessible to every farmer. FieldBee's PowerSteer autosteering systems are known for their easy installation, reliability and precision. The company also offers PowerSteer Ready and ISOBUS-compatible systems designed for a wide range of tractors and implements.

With a focus on usability, strong customer support and an extensive partner network as well as direct sales to farmers FieldBee is shaping the future of modern precision agriculture.

