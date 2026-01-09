Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
09.01.2026 05:16 Uhr
ACES India and BSNL Sign Strategic Agreement to Enable Connectivity at Noida International Airport

MEERUT, India, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)today signed a strategic agreement to deploy advanced telecom and digital connectivity infrastructure atNoida International Airport. The agreement was formally signed during a ceremony held at the UP West Telecom Circle, BSNL, Meerut, in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations.

The partnership aims to deliver robust, reliable, and future-ready connectivity solutions at Noida International Airport, enhancing mobile network coverage and digital services for passengers, airport operators, and other stakeholders. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in strengthening telecom infrastructure at one of India's most important upcoming aviation hubs.

By combining ACES India's global expertise in designing and deploying integrated telecom infrastructure with BSNL's extensive national network and operational experience, the partnership will support seamless connectivity and improved digital experiences across the airport ecosystem.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shri Arun Kumar Singh,CGMT,BSNL UP West commented:

"BSNL is pleased to partner with ACES India for the Noida International Airport project. This collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding high-quality telecom infrastructure across key national assets and supporting India's digital transformation journey."

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said:

"The signing of this agreement with BSNL reinforces our commitment to supporting India's infrastructure growth through innovative and scalable digital solutions. Noida International Airport is a landmark project, and we are proud to contribute to its digital and connectivity framework."

Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, added:

"This agreement marks an important step for ACES India in delivering world-class connectivity solutions for critical infrastructure projects. Partnering with BSNL enables us to leverage strong local expertise while ensuring future-ready network capabilities at Noida International Airport."

The agreement signed today underscores the shared vision of ACES India and BSNL to enhance digital infrastructure across transportation and public infrastructure projects, supporting economic growth and improved passenger experiences.

About ACES India: ACES India is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACES (Saudi Arabia) and specializes in delivering integrated telecom, digital infrastructure, and technology solutions. The company supports large-scale infrastructure projects with a focus on innovation, reliability, and sustainability.

About ACES: Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, ACES is a global engineering and digital transformation company providing advanced infrastructure and connectivity solutions across multiple sectors worldwide.

About BSNL: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a Government of India enterprise under the Department of Telecommunications and one of India's leading telecom service providers, offering a comprehensive range of mobile, broadband, fiber, and enterprise services.

© 2026 PR Newswire
