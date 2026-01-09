Ribo Life Science (06938.HK) Successfully Lists on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo" or the "Company", stock code: 06938.HK), a leading company in small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics, today successfully listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in the capitalization of Chinese biopharmaceutical enterprises in the siRNA field and injecting new momentum into the industry.

In its global offering, Ribo issued a total of 31,610,400 shares at an offer price of HKD 57.97 per share, raising gross proceeds of over 1.8 billion Hong Kong dollars, HKPO was over 100x oversubscribed, International Placing was 16.7x oversubscribed, reflecting strong global investor confidence in the value of the siRNA sector and the Company's capabilities. The IPO proceeds will provide solid financial support for the advancement of the Company's core business. In addition, the offering attracted 12 cornerstone investors, including Arc Avenue, Ivy Rock, Springs Capital, China Asset Management, Dacheng International and Dacheng Fund, and Taikang Life Insurance etc., demonstrating the strong confidence of leading institutions in the Company's long-term prospects.

Dr. Zicai Liang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ribo, commented: "Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange represents a major milestone in Ribo's journey. We extend our sincere gratitude to global investors for their trust and support. Moving forward, we will leverage the international capital markets to accelerate the global clinical development and commercialization of siRNA therapeutics, further strengthen our technologies, deliver breakthrough therapies to patients worldwide while creating sustainable value for shareholders."

Proceeds from the offering will be allocated across four key areas: (1) Advancing global multicenter clinical trials for core products; (2) Supporting preclinical and clinical development of the pipeline; (3) Iterating and upgrading siRNA delivery and other technology platforms; (4) Replenishing operational capital and earmarking funds for routine corporate purposes.

Ribo has built a fully integrated R&D platform with independent intellectual property rights. Its innovative liver-targeting RiboGalSTARTM delivery technology has successfully advanced multiple products into Phase II clinical trials. The Company has established R&D centers in Suzhou, Beijing and Gothenburg, Sweden, and a global R&D network capable of supporting end-to-end drug development from discovery to global clinical trials.

The listing was jointly sponsored by China International Capital Corporation and Citigroup, which provided professional support for the Company's successful entry into the capital markets.

About Ribo Life Science

Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. (06938.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics. Powered by its proprietary and innovative siRNA technology platforms, the Company has built a rich and differentiated pipeline targeting major disease areas including cardiovascular, metabolic, liver and kidney diseases. Ribo is committed to delivering revolutionary treatment solutions to patients worldwide through continuous innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.ribolia.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858004/Ribo_Life.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804420/logo_Ribolia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribo-life-science-06938hk-successfully-lists-on-the-main-board-of-the-hong-kong-stock-exchange-302657137.html