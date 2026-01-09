Edison Investment Research Limited

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) is benefiting from improved performance under the management of Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, who took over the reins at the beginning of March 2024. The managers are bullish on the prospects for European small-cap equities, which have lagged during a volatile time in the market, despite being one of the best-performing asset classes over the long term. Ingram, Featherby and Bloch employ a team-based approach to stock selection, seeking 'hidden gems', as a large percentage of the market's performance has traditionally come from a few exceptional names. In recognition that there is heightened performance risk in macroeconomic, rather than fundamentally driven stock markets, the managers have prudently made changes to the portfolio, such as reducing the maximum size of its active stock weightings. The number of holdings has also been increased to the wider end of the typical 60-90 range.



