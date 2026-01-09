A 2026 industry report examining THCA flower sales activity, strain demand, and self-reported buyer usage trends based on internal data from Exhale Wellness.

Charlotte, NC, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hemp market in 2026 looks very different from just a few years ago. Clearer rules, better lab testing, and stronger buyer awareness have changed how hemp products are evaluated and discussed. One category drawing consistent attention is THCA flower, largely because it keeps the plant in its original form while meeting compliance standards at the time of sale.

As more consumers learn how THCA differs from THC and why cultivation and testing matter, interest has shifted toward strain-specific flower products. Within this context, Exhale Wellness has been tracking sales activity and customer behavior across its THCA flower lineup to better understand how buyers are engaging with the category this year.

THCA Flower Market Overview: Understanding, Growing Attention, and Year-Over-Year Trends

THCA flower refers to raw hemp flower that contains elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid while remaining compliant with federal Delta-9 THC limits at the time of sale. Unlike processed hemp products, THCA flower preserves the plant's natural structure, including trichomes and terpene content, allowing buyers to evaluate aroma, appearance, and strain identity directly.

In its raw form, THCA differs from THC and does not produce intoxicating effects until exposed to heat. As awareness around cannabinoid distinctions and compliance testing has increased, THCA flower has gained visibility as a whole-flower category that aligns traditional flower characteristics with evolving regulatory expectations.

Key Drivers Behind Growing Attention

Interest in THCA flower has expanded as the hemp market has shifted toward clearer standards and more informed purchasing behavior. Several factors have contributed to this increased attention.

Whole-flower format preference

Whole-flower format preference

Consumers gravitate toward intact flower products that preserve the plant's original form rather than infused alternatives.

Strain-specific offerings and terpene profiles

Named strains and identifiable aroma profiles allow buyers to make more intentional selections.

Transparent lab documentation and compliance verification

Accessible testing reports have become central to product evaluation.

Educated consumer base evaluating cultivation and curing

Buyers increasingly assess flower quality through growing conditions and post-harvest handling.

Social platforms and forums have expanded awareness of THCA flower as a distinct category.

Year-Over-Year Market Trends (2021-2026)

The evolution of THCA flower can be viewed through a gradual progression from niche awareness to broader market presence.

2021-2022: Early Awareness Phase

2021-2022: Early Awareness Phase

THCA flower emerged primarily through small-scale discussion, with limited consumer understanding and inconsistent availability.

2023: Expansion Phase

Increased lab transparency and clearer differentiation from THC led to broader recognition across online hemp marketplaces.

2024: Commercial Development Phase

Brands began refining cultivation, curing, and strain selection, resulting in more consistent product offerings.

THCA flower entered a more stable phase marked by repeat purchasing, wider strain variety, and improved quality controls, reflecting a category transitioning from novelty to an established segment.

A comparative growth chart illustrates rising buyer attention toward THCA flower from 2021 through 2026. The visualization reflects gradual early adoption followed by sharper increases during 2023-2024, with sustained growth into 2025-2026 as the category reached broader market recognition and consistency.

Why Are Cannabis Enthusiasts Choosing Exhale Wellness for THCA Flower?

As interest in THCA flower has grown, buyers have become more selective about where they source flower products. Feedback and purchasing behavior observed by Exhale Wellness suggest that consumers are evaluating THCA flowers using objective, quality-based criteria rather than broad claims or generalized descriptions. Several consistent factors appear to influence why buyers return to Exhale Wellness for THCA flower.

Documented THCA concentration ranges

Documented THCA concentration ranges

Products are labeled with clearly reported THCA content based on third-party testing, allowing buyers to understand cannabinoid composition without performance claims.



Controlled cultivation environments

Controlled cultivation environments

Flowers are produced using indoor or closely monitored growing conditions, which support uniformity in bud structure and appearance.





Flowers are produced using indoor or closely monitored growing conditions, which support uniformity in bud structure and appearance. Defined visual structure

Defined visual structure

Consumers often reference bud density, trim quality, and overall presentation when selecting THCA flower.





Consumers often reference bud density, trim quality, and overall presentation when selecting THCA flower. Visible trichome presence

Visible trichome presence

Trichome coverage is commonly noted as a visual indicator of careful cultivation and harvest timing.





Trichome coverage is commonly noted as a visual indicator of careful cultivation and harvest timing. Preserved terpene profiles

Preserved terpene profiles

Attention to drying and post-harvest handling helps maintain natural aroma characteristics across strains.





Attention to drying and post-harvest handling helps maintain natural aroma characteristics across strains. Measured curing processes

Measured curing processes

Flower is cured to support aroma stability and consistency rather than rushed for speed to market.





Flower is cured to support aroma stability and consistency rather than rushed for speed to market. Third-party laboratory verification

Third-party laboratory verification

Independent lab testing confirms cannabinoid levels and compliance at the time of sale.





Independent lab testing confirms cannabinoid levels and compliance at the time of sale. Consistency across batches

Buyers often cite repeatable quality as a reason for continued purchasing rather than switching between sources.

Inside Exhale Wellness's THCA Flower Collection

Exhale Wellness maintains a broad THCA flower lineup that reflects a range of genetic backgrounds, aroma profiles, and visual characteristics. Rather than positioning strains by outcome or intensity, the collection is organized around variety and plant expression, allowing buyers to select flowers based on sensory preference and familiarity with specific cultivars.

Below is an overview of the THCA flower strains currently included in Exhale Wellness's lineup.

Snow Caps - Godfather

Snow Caps - Godfather

This strain is known for dense bud structure and a layered aroma that blends earthy base notes with subtle herbal tones.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/godfather-og/)This strain is known for dense bud structure and a layered aroma that blends earthy base notes with subtle herbal tones. Sex Panther

Sex Panther

Sex Panther features a bold, forward aroma profile with noticeable terpene sharpness and a strong scent presence.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/sex-panther-flower/)Sex Panther features a bold, forward aroma profile with noticeable terpene sharpness and a strong scent presence. Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Characterized by a smooth, sweet-leaning aroma with citrus notes, this strain presents a balanced and recognizable fragrance profile.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/lemon-cherry-gelato-thca-flower/)Characterized by a smooth, sweet-leaning aroma with citrus notes, this strain presents a balanced and recognizable fragrance profile. SFV OG

SFV OG

SFV OG carries a classic OG-style aroma marked by pine, earth, and a clean, grounded scent structure.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/sfv-og-thca-flower/)SFV OG carries a classic OG-style aroma marked by pine, earth, and a clean, grounded scent structure. Space Junkie

Space Junkie

This strain combines brighter aromatic notes with deeper undertones, creating a mixed and layered aroma experience.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/thca-flower-1/space-junkie-thca-flower/)This strain combines brighter aromatic notes with deeper undertones, creating a mixed and layered aroma experience. Skywalker OG

Skywalker OG

Skywalker OG is associated with a traditional cultivar profile, offering an earthy aroma with subtle herbal depth.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/skywalker-og-thca-flower/) (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/08/06/3128504/0/en/Exhale-Newly-THCA-Flower-Strains-Launch-in-2025-Lemon-Cherry-to-Skywalker-OG.html?_gl=1*1d3hwur*_up*MQ..*_ga*Nzc2ODcwNzMuMTc2Nzc4NDg5MA..*_ga_ERWPGTJ5X8*czE3Njc3ODQ4OTAkbzEkZzAkdDE3Njc3ODQ4OTAkajYwJGwwJGgw) is associated with a traditional cultivar profile, offering an earthy aroma with subtle herbal depth. Gorilla Glue

Gorilla Glue

Gorilla Glue is noted for its pungent aroma and strong terpene presence, paired with compact and resin-forward buds.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/thca-flower-1/purple-gorilla-glue-thca-flower/)Gorilla Glue is noted for its pungent aroma and strong terpene presence, paired with compact and resin-forward buds. Sunset Sherbert

Sunset Sherbert

This strain features a dessert-inspired aroma, blending sweet and creamy notes with a smooth overall scent.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/sunset-sherbert-thca-flower/)This strain features a dessert-inspired aroma, blending sweet and creamy notes with a smooth overall scent. Blue Dream

Blue Dream

Blue Dream presents a lighter, fruit-forward aroma balanced by gentle herbal undertones and a clean finish.





(https://www.exhalewell.com/thca-flower/blue-dream-thca-flower/)Blue Dream presents a lighter, fruit-forward aroma balanced by gentle herbal undertones and a clean finish. Animal Runtz

(https://www.exhalewell.com/animal-runtz-thca-flower/)Animal Runtz combines sweet and earthy aromas, supported by a dense structure and visible trichome coverage.

Exhale Wellness THCA Flower Sales Data Highlights Key Buyer Demand Drivers

Sales activity observed by Exhale Wellness throughout 2026 points to steady interest in THCA flower across multiple strain offerings. Rather than showing demand concentrated around a single product, purchasing patterns suggest that buyers are engaging with the category as a whole.

These observations are based on internal company sales data and are not independently audited or publicly reported figures.

Consistent monthly sales volume

Consistent monthly sales volume

Internal records indicate five-figure monthly unit movement across THCA flower products, reflecting stable demand rather than short-term spikes.





Internal records indicate five-figure monthly unit movement across THCA flower products, reflecting stable demand rather than short-term spikes. Repeat purchase behavior

Repeat purchase behavior

A significant portion of orders comes from returning customers, suggesting ongoing engagement with the category over time.





A significant portion of orders comes from returning customers, suggesting ongoing engagement with the category over time. Strain diversity over single-strain dominance

Purchasing patterns show buyers frequently rotating between strains.





Purchasing patterns show buyers frequently rotating between strains. Interest in terpene-forward profiles

Interest in terpene-forward profiles

Sales data indicate increased attention toward strains with clearly defined and recognizable aroma profiles.





Sales data indicate increased attention toward strains with clearly defined and recognizable aroma profiles. Release-driven demand increases

Release-driven demand increases

Newly introduced strains and limited releases tend to generate short-term increases in order volume before reverting to regular purchasing patterns.





Newly introduced strains and limited releases tend to generate short-term increases in order volume before reverting to regular purchasing patterns. Seasonal purchasing shifts

Periodic changes in demand appear tied to seasonal buying habits rather than changes in product availability or lineup structure.

Insights From Exhale Wellness: How Consumers Say They Use THCA Flower?

To better understand how THCA flower fits into consumer routines, Exhale Wellness conducted an internal review of voluntary customer feedback collected through post-purchase surveys and general customer communications.

This review was designed to document how buyers describe their own usage context, not to assess performance, outcomes, or suitability. All observations reflect individual, self-reported perspectives and should be viewed as descriptive.

Background and Context

Internal feedback review

Internal feedback review

Exhale Wellness analyzed voluntarily submitted customer comments to identify recurring themes in how individuals describe their interest in THCA flower.





Exhale Wellness analyzed voluntarily submitted customer comments to identify recurring themes in how individuals describe their interest in THCA flower. Observational purpose

Observational purpose

The goal of this review was to understand how consumers categorize their own routines and preferences, rather than to draw conclusions about product behavior.





The goal of this review was to understand how consumers categorize their own routines and preferences, rather than to draw conclusions about product behavior. Individual perspectives only

Feedback reflects personal habits and viewpoints shared by customers and does not represent universal usage patterns or recommendations.

CEO-Led Insight Initiative

Leadership involvement

Leadership involvement

CEO Erin Zadoorian led the initiative as part of an effort to listen directly to customers and better understand how they engage with THCA flower products.





CEO Erin Zadoorian led the initiative as part of an effort to listen directly to customers and better understand how they engage with THCA flower products. Focus on usage patterns

Focus on usage patterns

According to internal notes, the review focused on identifying the common language customers use to describe when and why they incorporate THCA flower into their routines.





According to internal notes, the review focused on identifying the common language customers use to describe when and why they incorporate THCA flower into their routines. Theme identification

Rather than quantifying outcomes, the process focused on grouping feedback into broad, self-identified context categories.

Data Visualization: Customer Feedback Breakdown





Based on voluntary customer feedback, some individuals have reported associating THCA flower with personal routines focused on physical comfort. Others have reported incorporating THCA flower into nighttime routines they connect with sleep preparation.

Additional feedback references use during periods of mental unwinding, with some users describing it as part of their approach to managing anxiety or stress. Some respondents also cited general mood or relaxation preferences, while others noted broader interest in hemp flower without tying it to a specific routine.

The Future of THCA Flower

Looking ahead, THCA flower is expected to remain a focal point within the hemp market as quality expectations continue to rise. Increased emphasis on transparent sourcing, terpene documentation, and consistent cultivation practices is likely to shape future product development.

As consumers become more discerning, brands may face greater pressure to clearly communicate strain characteristics, lab verification, and post-harvest handling. The category's growth appears tied less to expansion of claims and more to refinement of standards, signaling a continued shift toward accountability and product clarity.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a U.S.-based hemp brand focused on cannabinoid transparency, controlled production practices, and third-party verification. The company offers a range of hemp-derived products, including THCA flower, developed with an emphasis on documented sourcing and quality consistency. Exhale Wellness continues to monitor category trends and consumer feedback as part of its broader commitment to informed product development.

