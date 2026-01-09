Anzeige
09.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
InfiMotion Technology Showcases Leading E-Drive Solutions at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the premier global tech event kicking off the new year, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) opened grandly in Las Vegas, bringing together innovative products from thousands of technology companies worldwide. It serves as a key platform for unveiling the latest advancements in future technologies. Making its debut at CES, InfiMotion Technology, a Chinese supplier providing electric drive products, presented its breakthrough EDUs, demonstrating its global innovation capabilities in high-voltage architecture, lightweight materials, and system integration. This marks a significant step in how Chinese smart manufacturing is empowering the global high-end electric vehicle supply chain.


The three products showcased by InfiMotion represent major leaps in material innovation, system integration, high-voltage platform, and efficiency-all designed to empower the next generation of intelligent electric vehicles with exceptional performance and energy economy.

High-Performance Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Dual-Motor System
Featuring an innovative ultra-lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy housing, this product delivers 340kW of peak power while weighing only 109.5 kg, achieving a power density of 3.1 kW/kg. Already in mass production and deployed in models such as the Galaxy M9 and Lynk & Co 900, it incorporates torque vectoring control to enable a "waltz-style tank turn."

900V High-Performance Coaxial Dual E-Drive with Magnesium Alloy Housing
Using a coaxial planetary configuration, this product achieves 92.4% CLTC efficiency at operating voltages above 750V, with a power density breakthrough of 5.69 kW/kg. With magnesium alloy, its weight reduces by 30%. InfiMotion's proprietary deep oil-cooling technology for both stator and rotor enhances thermal performance, enabling over 80 consecutive full-throttle accelerations without performance degradation.

Ultra-Integrated 12-in-1 Domain Control E-Drive
By integrating 12 core modules including the motor, reducer, MCU, VCU, BMS, DC-DC, etc., this 400V IGBT-based EDU achieves 90% CLTC efficiency with a total weight under 79.8 kg. This solution is already in use in the Geely Galaxy E5.

As a global technology partner rooted in China, InfiMotion has established an end-to-end system from R&D to mass production delivery, and is collaborating closely with mainstream and luxury automotive brands worldwide to shape the future of electric mobility.

About InfiMotion Technology
InfiMotion Technology is positioned as a full-stack electric drive component and system solution provider, with comprehensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities spanning from components to top-level systems. Its headquarters is located in Wuxi, China, with five intelligent manufacturing bases and six R&D centers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858024/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infimotion-technology-showcases-leading-e-drive-solutions-at-ces-2026-302657174.html

