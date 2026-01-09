Anzeige
09.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Launch of new corporate website

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Launch of new corporate website 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Launch of new corporate website 
09-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 January 2026 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
Launch of New Corporate Website 
 
The Company is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate website at www.hot-rocks.co.uk. 
 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, 
 
"We are pleased to launch a redesigned website as our first step in raising the profile of the Company." 
 
The Company has equity and / or warrant interests in the following entities: 

Astrid Intelligence plc 
 
B Hodl Plc 
 
Bolt Metals Corp 
 
Electrum Discovery Corp 
 
Elephant Oil Corp 
 
Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Money 
 
Hamak Strategy Ltd 
 
Laiva Gold Inc 
 
Mafula Energy Limited 
 
Mendell Helium plc 
 
Minergy Limited 
 
Mosi Copper Limited 
 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
 
Oregen Energy Corp 
 
Oscillate plc 
 
Parent Capital Corp 
 
Pilar Gold Inc 
 
Prospectiva Resources Limited 
 
Rift Resources Limited 
 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd 
 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
 
T5 Oil & Gas Ltd 
 
Tap Global Group plc 
 
The Smarter Web Company Plc 
 
Trigon Metals Inc 
 
Tucano Gold Inc 
 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
WeShop Holdings Limited 

The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. 
 
For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 414330 
EQS News ID:  2257622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
