Hot Rocks Investments plc: Launch of new corporate website

9 January 2026 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") Launch of New Corporate Website The Company is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate website at www.hot-rocks.co.uk. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company said, "We are pleased to launch a redesigned website as our first step in raising the profile of the Company." The Company has equity and / or warrant interests in the following entities: Astrid Intelligence plc B Hodl Plc Bolt Metals Corp Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Endor Group Limited t/a Universe Money Hamak Strategy Ltd Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Mendell Helium plc Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oregen Energy Corp Oscillate plc Parent Capital Corp Pilar Gold Inc Prospectiva Resources Limited Rift Resources Limited Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd Supernova Digital Assets plc T5 Oil & Gas Ltd Tap Global Group plc The Smarter Web Company Plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc WeShop Holdings Limited The Directors continue to look at opportunities to diversify and add value for shareholders. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174

