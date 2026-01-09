In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.N-type wafer prices rose across the board this week compared with the previous assessment on December 16, 2025. FOB China prices for n-type M10 wafers rose 13.92% to $0.180 per piece (pc) while G12 wafers increased 10.82%, to $0.215/pc, according to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on January 6. According to market participants, manufacturers' quoted prices for n-type wafers in the China domestic market have risen above CNY 1.4 ($0.20)/pc for M10 products ...

