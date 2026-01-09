Polysilicon prices in China rose sharply this week as reduced output, higher costs, and strong downstream demand pushed transactions above CNY 60,000 ($8,590) per metric ton (MT). Module prices, however, remained stable, supported by firm procurement and tight wafer supply.The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has reported a sharp increase in polysilicon prices, driven by lower operating rates at production facilities and stronger procurement from downstream manufacturers. Average prices for n-type re-charge polysilicon rose to CNY 59,200/MT, up 9.83% week on week, while n-type ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...