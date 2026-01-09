A Husqvarna researcher developed a fast, interpretable PV hotspot-detection method using IR thermography and Lab* color-space features instead of heavy neural networks, achieving up to 95.2% accuracy with shallow classifiers. The lightweight system works in real time on drones or edge devices and could save 17,620 kWh and 8.9 tons of CO2 annually by improving fault detection in solar panels.A researcher at Husqvarna Group, a Swedish outdoor power products manufacturer, has developed a novel, lightweight, and interpretable framework for a real-time PV fault-detection method. The technique employs ...

