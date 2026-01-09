Australia recorded a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales in 2025, with new-car sales data showing nearly 157,000 EVs were purchased nationwide, up 38% from the previous year.From pv magazine Australia New figures from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and the Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) reveal a record 156,753 electric vehicles were purchased across Australia in 2025. EVs made up 13.1% of all new car sales last year, up from 9.6% in 2024. Across the 2025 calendar year Australian motorists purchased 103,269 battery electric vehicles (BEVs), accounting for 8.3% of all new-car ...

