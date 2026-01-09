Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 09:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

At the Yacht Club de Monaco a year of transition and innovation begins

MONACO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge-sharing, innovation and collective commitment. The Yacht Club de Monaco kicks off a new season following its 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' approach. In 2026, as part of its public service remit to enhance the Principality's appeal, the Club confirms its role as a focal point of activity in Port Hercule and an international platform, while reinforcing its environmental and societal responsibility commitments. Top-level sport, youth training, the sustainable transition and maritime heritage define a year of events providing an arena for exchanges to build the future of yachting.

The first major event is the 15th Monaco Optimist Team Race (14 to 18 January), now a fixture on the under-14's international team racing calendar. The winter programme continues with Act III and IV (12-15 February, 5-8 March) of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, culminating in the 42nd Primo Cup-UBS Trophy (5-8 March), an iconic one design regatta for experienced amateurs and pros on the Mediterranean calendar. On 5 February, the 18th Business Symposium-La Belle Classe Superyachts brings together yacht owners and professionals for an invite-only dinner-debate on the theme: 'Yachting 2035: the economic transformation of the sector in response to environmental standards'. In spring, the Club hosts the first Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting Rendezvous (21-24 March) in a collaboration with the Explorers Club of New York. A delegation of a hundred members from the prestigious American club, founded in 1904, will travel to the Principality for a series of meetings dedicated to ocean exploration and preservation. They include the Environmental Symposium, entitled the Day of Exploration (23 March), and the 30th Captains Forum (24 March), with the highlight being the 6th YCM Explorer Awards (24 March) which honours owners committed to responsible exploration and ocean preservation. On 2 April, the 7th Superyacht Chef Competition puts the spotlight on a profession where excellence is the hallmark. The President is Philippe Etchebest, a two-Michelin star chef and Meilleur Ouvrier de France. A flagship event for YCM, the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (8-11 July) confirms its status as an international laboratory driving sustainable yachting. Students, engineers and professionals present and test, during on-water challenges, solutions related to alternative energies, propulsion, autonomy and safety. A logical follow-up in the drive to promote innovation and the environmental transition is the 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (20-21 September). Organised by M3 Monaco, the focus is on concrete solutions for more sustainable and innovative marinas and port infrastructure. Promoting maritime heritage and boosting international outreach, the year 2026 also stands out for the historic participation of the Club's flagship, Tuiga (1909) and Viola (1908), in the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence (4 July), embodying the dialogue between maritime tradition, cultural diplomacy and intergenerational transmission. On the sports front, the 21st Palermo-Montecarlo (18-23 August) continues the spirit of adventure and performance, before the autumn regattas and winter series begin again. A highlight at the end of the year is the 4th Navicap Challenge-Elena Sivoldaeva, a very popular inclusive sailing regatta.

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b355b9f3-c2e6-402e-9b06-90a0ec4c5ea5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.