Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 09:24 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orange Lion Sports: Post-Marathon Spending Surge in Sanya Signals the Rise of the "Racecation"

SANYA, China, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan (Sanya) Marathon, held over the last weekend of 2025, marked the inaugural Class A-certified event sanctioned by the China Athletics Association (CAA) since the commencement of operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) under its independent customs and trade regulations. Hainan FTP's advantages in easier visa access, air connectivity, duty-free trade, and international mobility were reflected in strong participation and on-the-ground activity. The marathon boosted local tourism, dining, and accommodation, with hotel occupancy reaching 92% and commercial spending along the course rising by about 35%.


Yang Yong, General Manager of Events and Commercialization at event partner Orange Lion Sports (formerly Alibaba Sports), said organizers drew on resources across the Alibaba ecosystem - including Taobao, Fliggy, Alibaba Health, Ant Chain, and Amap - to broaden the event's reach and connect more effectively with domestic and international running audiences, encouraging greater participation in event-related spending.

Hainan FTP offers visa-free entry to citizens of 86 countries, and its international air network links 25 destinations across Asia and Europe, further improving accessibility for international participants. Under the new customs and trade framework, the list of items eligible for duty-free import expanded from 1,900 to over 6,600, allowing previously duty-bound race equipment and supplies to be brought in tax-free, which helped significantly reduce event costs.

According to the organizers, the expanded list lowered procurement expenses for timing systems, professional supplies, and audio equipment. The resulting savings were reinvested in operations, runner services, and marketing, enhancing overall quality and reach, while also strengthening commercial appeal and attracting more sponsors and partners.

The marathon's impact extended beyond race weekend. Fliggy data show hotel bookings rising steadily since late October, with partner hotels maintaining this upward trend during the event. Coinciding with the first New Year and Spring Festival holiday under the new customs arrangements, the event further stimulated consumer spending. According to the Sanya Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the city welcomed 650,800 visitors during the 2026 New Year holiday, generating RMB 1.299 billion in tourism spending. The combined momentum of the event and holiday travel contributed to a notable increase in overall market activity.

The success of the Hainan (Sanya) Marathon demonstrates how major sporting events now bridge tourism, hospitality, and international spending.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858001/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/post-marathon-spending-surge-in-sanya-signals-the-rise-of-the-racecation-302657208.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.