Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Nesti, a real estate technology company, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered platform designed to address critical inefficiencies in residential real estate operations. The platform targets persistent industry challenges where many new agents struggle with lead management and client engagement.





Nesti - Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9586/279802_nlogo.jpg

Addressing Core Industry Inefficiencies

The residential real estate sector faces systemic challenges in lead qualification, response time management, and long-term client engagement. Agents frequently experience missed opportunities due to delayed responses, difficulty prioritizing prospects, and overwhelming administrative tasks that detract from revenue-generating activities.

Nesti's platform embeds directly into agent websites, functioning as an intelligent qualification system that engages visitors through personalized conversations. The system identifies critical buyer and seller indicators including purchase intent, financial readiness, timeline, and motivation level. Each interaction receives a quantitative score from 0-100 across five key metrics: budget alignment, timeline feasibility, motivation level, agent-client fit, and engagement quality.

"Real estate professionals need technology that enhances effectiveness rather than adding to workload," said Ravinna Raveenthiran, Founder of Nesti. "The platform was developed to eliminate the productivity gaps that prevent agents from maximizing their potential."





Ravinna Raveenthiran, CEO & Founder of Nesti



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9586/279802_ravinna%20raveenthiran

Multi-Party Matching Technology

The platform's matching algorithm connects buyers, sellers, and agents using behavioral data, financial parameters, lifestyle preferences, housing requirements, and agent specialization areas. This systematic approach aims to reduce transaction timelines and improve completion rates across the real estate lifecycle.

Automated Workflow Management

Nesti's automation capabilities handle scheduling coordination, reminder systems, document collection processes, and extended follow-up sequences. The platform's adaptive conversation engine adjusts communication strategies based on user behavior patterns and changing circumstances, maintaining engagement consistency throughout extended sales cycles.

Introducing Nest Plan: Buyers' Personal Real Estate Planning Guide

The company also launched Nest Plan, a real estate planning module designed for property buyers and investors. The tool provides affordability calculations, savings tracking, and goal-setting frameworks to support informed real estate decision-making. From first-time buyers to seasoned investors, Nest Plan helps users understand affordability, track progress, and make confident real estate decisions. With Nest Plan, buyers plan, execute, and achieve housing goals with clarity and confidence.

Pricing and Availability

Nesti is available via subscription with a 14-day free trial and offers Basic, Pro and Enterprise packages. The platform is currently available to real estate professionals in Canada and the United States. Start trial, book a live demo, or join the waitlist at https://nesti-realestate.onrender.com.

About Nesti

Nesti is a Toronto-based technology company focused on developing AI-powered solutions for the residential real estate industry. The company's platform addresses agent productivity challenges through intelligent lead qualification, automated workflow management, and data-driven matching systems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279802

Source: Actuls