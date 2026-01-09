DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (AGHG LN) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.5515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6673346 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 414345 EQS News ID: 2257670 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 09, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)