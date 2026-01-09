Anzeige
09.01.2026 09:39 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.6929 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53693438 
 
CODE: CLMT LN 
 
ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000O5FBC47 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CLMT LN 
LEI Code:   213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 
Sequence No.: 414377 
EQS News ID:  2257734 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2257734&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
