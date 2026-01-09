Koskisen Oyj: Second phase of the Panel Industry investment program to begin - investments from the first phase commissioned as planned

Koskisen Corporation, press release, 9 January 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Koskisen, a wood products company, is launching the second phase of its Panel Industry investment program. In the second phase, the investments will focus on the further processing of veneer and, through this, on improving quality and productivity. The total value of the investments is approximately EUR 7 million, and they will be implemented in their entirety in connection with the July summer shutdown.

"We are continuing, as planned, the development of birch plywood production with an investment program whose key objective is to improve productivity, quality and yield. With the investments to be carried out in 2026, outdated technology will be replaced and modernized, for example in veneer composing and scarf-jointing as well as in hot pressing. This will enable smoother production flow and increased automation," says Tom-Peter Helenius, Director, Panel Industry business.

The first phase of the investment program was completed at the end of December 2025.

"The investments in the first phase of the program focused on improving log handling and on automating veneer drying, coating and panel handling. All investments carried out during 2025 have now been successfully commissioned," Helenius says.

The total value of the investments carried out was approximately EUR 12 million.

The Panel Industry investment program for the years 2025-2027 will enable volume growth, streamline production and facilitate the associated internal logistics. The investments to be implemented also include automation of production stages. As a result of the program, plywood production capacity will increase from the current 65,000 m³ to 85,000 m³.

The Panel Industry business produces customized and high-quality birch plywood products for light and heavy transport vehicles, die-cutting tools, interior applications, fittings and furniture. The largest customer groups are the vehicle, transport, construction and furniture industries. Long-term carbon-sequestering wood products are a key part of a more sustainable circular bioeconomy.

For more information, please contact:

sanna.vaisanen@koskisen.com

tel. +358 20 553 4563

Koskisen is an international wood processing specialist and known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, up to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we bring the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2024 was EUR 282 million. Read more: koskisen.com

Image Attachments

Levyteollisuuden Investoinnit