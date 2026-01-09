Anzeige
Freitag, 09.01.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spinnova Oyj: Spinnova has appointed Mikko Lassila as Chief Commercial Officer and management team member

SPINNOVA PLC, COMPANY RELEASE, 9 JANUARY 2026 AT 9:30 P.M. UCT+2

Release category: Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Spinnova has appointed Mikko Lassila as Chief Commercial Officer and management team member

MBA Mikko Lassila has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Spinnova management. He will report to CEO Janne Poranen. He will start in his position latest on 15 April 2026.

Mikko has over a decade of experience in sales leadership. Mikko joins from UPM, where he has worked in leadership roles in sales and business development positions. Prior to UPM, Mikko worked in Exel Composites.

"We are excited to welcome Mikko to the Spinnova team. His deep commercial expertise, in sales and in business development, makes him an exceptional addition to our team. As we continue to build partnerships and Spinnova's ecosystem, Mikko's dynamic leadership and execution-oriented mindset will play a key role in unlocking new opportunities for Spinnova", comments CEO Janne Poranen.

"I am excited to join the Spinnova team. The technology has huge potential and a lot of great progress has been made by today. The pilot line and the demonstration plant already existing in Jyväskylä, Finland, are significant milestones and a solid base to build on. I am looking forward to working closely with Spinnova's partners and customers", comments Mikko Lassila.

As of Mikko Lassila starting at Spinnova, the Management Team will constitute of the following members:

Janne Poranen, CEO

Santeri Heinonen, Chief Finance (CFO) and People Officer

Johanna Valkama, General Counsel

Shahriare Mahmood, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer

Juha Salmela, Chief Technology Officer

Mikko Lassila, Chief Commercial Officer

Spinnova Plc

For further information, please contact:
Janne Poranen
CEO, Chairman of the Board
Tel. +358 20 703 2430
ir@spinnova.fi

Certified advisor:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
Tel. +358 50 520 4098

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media

Spinnova - The textile material innovation?

Spinnova technology transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood pulp or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural cropping waste, without harmful chemicals or dissolving.?

Spinnova technology creates no side streams in the fibre production process, and the SPINNOVA® fibre has minimal CO2 emissions and water use, as well as being biodegradable and recyclable. Spinnova technology uses a mechanical process which gives the fibre the look and feel of a natural cellulosic fibre such as cotton.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.?

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com
Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

Attachments

  • Mikko Lassila's CV

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
