Birmingham, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Shedstore has revised its popular online shed base guide by releasing a new downloadable infographic titled "Guide to Building a Garden Building or Shed Base: Materials, Construction & Options."

The original guide to building a shed base was released in March 2017 and substantially revised by August and October 2023 before seeing the infographic added in December 2025. "Long-form guides are effective when they don't require extensive time-consuming tasks, but a single-page reference like an infographic provides a much faster way for readers to clarify the big decisions and the order of work," a spokesperson at Shedstore said.

The infographic has been added as a compact visual accompaniment to the original article, showing foundation choices and related materials in a condensed style, which can assist in prior planning/preparation.

"We like to think of it as a single page "cheat sheet" for those readers who need a quicker overview than the full guide can provide. The intent with this refresh was to preserve the entire guide but with a much cleaner front door for anyone who needs the overview first," Shedstore added.

The infographic divides shed and garden building foundations into two categories: on-grade (floating) and frost-proof (permanent) type foundations, followed by the commonly used methods within that framework, such as concrete bases, gravel-and-timber bases, and modular grid-style eco-bases.

Under the section on concrete, the infographic cites typical domestic thickness ranges and standards-style considerations such as an example range of 100-150 mm for a concrete base on a compacted sub-base, with the final design depending on site and load conditions. Load ranges (as shown in a 2-10 kN/m²) are given in the context of concrete slab capacity examples from the source list in the infographic.

For gravel foundations, the infographic presents a worked example based on material quantities intended as reference points, with the average small/medium shed foundation requiring about 3 to 4 cubic yards (around 2.3-3.1 cubic metres) or about 3.75-5 tonnes of gravel. Another example calculation is provided for a 10 × 12 ft shed with 6 inches gravel depth (approximately around 3.1 cubic yards / 2.4 m³ / 4.5 tonnes).

The modular eco-base section describes interlocking grid panels with gravel in between (framed as a lightweight option that can offer drainage benefits) but a caveat is added to explain the material composition of the soil (and performance) depend on product specifications and manufacturer validation.

"The infographic was created to highlight the options in the guide, including concrete, gravel-and-timber, and modular grids, with the detail that lies behind each," Shedstore said. "It also features a planning and building-regulations overview to give the reader a sense of when more checks might be needed."

Rules on size thresholds and occupancy restrictions are included, namely that sleeping accommodation triggers building regulations regardless of size, and some outbuildings may be exempt under certain conditions. It visually demonstrates distance considerations (e.g. "1m from a fence") within the same section.

At the bottom, readers are provided with sources and references, such the UK Government Planning Portal and points readers to the Shedstore web site for additional info. Contact pathways are provided for queries related to shed base options and for customer enquiries, including a published phone number and directions to contact on the company via the website contact form or live chat.

About Shedstore

Shedstore publishes information resources related to sheds and garden buildings on its website, including guides and downloadable materials intended to support planning and preparation. The company describes itself as a shed supplier and provides customer support through phone, web contact, and live chat options.

