Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 10:30 Uhr
ANTHBOT Sparks a Neat Revolution in Robotic Lawn Care at CES 2026

Neat lawn, healthy growth: the future of autonomous lawn maintenance is here.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT made its debut at CES 2026, presenting the N and M Series robotic lawn mowers, which lead a new era from basic robotic mowing to a comprehensive approach to clean and finished lawn care.

Award-winning features of the ANTHBOT N and M Series

Traditional robotic mowers often scatter clippings, struggle with seasonal growth, and leave fallen leaves behind, requiring homeowners to sweep lawns or schedule additional maintenance. ANTHBOT addresses this long-standing gap by redefining robotic mowing as a full-cycle solution, where neatness, cleanliness, and lawn health are treated as core requirements rather than afterthoughts.

"Homeowners want more than a trimmed lawn - they want a garden that looks finished," said Vic Zhou, CEO of ANTHBOT. "Our Neat Lawn approach removes the hidden chores left by conventional robotic mowers, while supporting healthier growth."

At CES 2026, the ANTHBOT N and M Series were recognized with over 10 awards, including TWICE, Reviewed, Trusted Reviews, Android Headlines, etc.

The innovative N Series addresses persistent industry challenges with a modular 4-in-1 system that mows, mulches, collects, and sweeps. Its Cyclone System lifts grass clippings and fallen leaves into a 23-liter collection bag, leaving lawns visibly clean after each pass. When nutrient return is preferred, the Particle System mulches clippings to support healthier soil and grass growth.

The compact M Series delivers outstanding performance, navigating narrow passages, slopes, and uneven terrain with enhanced agility, making it a practical and affordable solution for everyday users who want reliable, hassle-free mowing.

To adapt to real-world garden layouts, both N and M Series offer two navigation options: the LiDAR model, combining 360° LiDAR and Dual Vision for fenced or complex gardens, and the RTK model, pairing Full-Band RTK with Dual Vision for large, open lawns.

Visitors can experience the N and M Series at ANTHBOT Booth 52659, Halls A-D, Venetian Expo. An early-bird promotion starts Jan. 6 at anthbot.com, with full availability beginning in spring, setting a new benchmark for effortless, clean and healthy lawn care.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT is a leading innovator in robotic lawn care, dedicated to transforming outdoor maintenance through cutting-edge technology. By integrating AI and robotics, the brand delivers efficient, autonomous solutions that redefine lawn care convenience. Committed to technological advancement and sustainability, ANTHBOT combines professional-grade precision with eco-friendly design to create smarter, greener lawn care for global users.

Media Contact: pr@anthbot.com

Overview of ANTHBOT booth at CES 2026

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858135/Award_winning_features_of_the_ANTHBOT_N_and_M_Series.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858136/Overview_of_ANTHBOT_booth_at_CES_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anthbot-sparks-a-neat-revolution-in-robotic-lawn-care-at-ces-2026-302657234.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
