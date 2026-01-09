International Public Partnerships' (INPP's) recent portfolio update, for the period 1 July 2025 to 12 December 2025, showed the portfolio continuing to perform well and in line with expectations. Capital allocation initiatives, aimed at substantially enhancing shareholder returns continue to make significant progress. Most recently, a minority stake in the Moray East OFTO has been sold at a premium to the last published fair value; the share repurchase programme has been increased and extended; and reinvestment includes the first investment in Sizewell C (SZC), which, when fully invested, is expected to be attractively accretive to expected returns and enhance both inflation linkage and portfolio longevity.

